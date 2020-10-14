He left behind a pregnant wife and was due for graduation a day after he died – Father of man killed during EndSARS protest speaks

Atanda Jimoh, the father of the man, Isiaka Jimoh who was shot during the #EndSARS protest in Ogbomoso, Oyo state said that his son was due for graduation a day after his tragic death.

According to Isiaka’s father, the deceased was due to graduate on Sunday, October 11, to become a trained electrician.

He made the disclosure on Tuesday, October 13, while speaking with journalists in Ogbomoso.

The father of late Isiaka noted that despite the donation of blood to save him the family still lost their son, Premium Times reports.

Jimoh went on to narrate how the family tried to save the young man who died after he was hit by a bullet on Saturday, October 10, while watching the protest from afar.

Isiaka was rushed to Bowen Teaching Hospital in Ogbomoso where he was pronounced dead.

Speaking further, Atanda said he and the mother of the deceased donated pints of blood to save the deceased.

While regretting that the blood donation couldn’t save his son, Atanda described the deceased as a cool headed person.

He added that his son usually avoids trouble and that he (Jimoh Isiaka) left behind a pregnant wife and a two-year-old child.