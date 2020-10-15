He is just pained that his #RevolutionNow protest didn’t work out – Reno Omokri refutes Sowore’s claim that people have made billions from #EndSARS negotiations

Social media activist, Reno Omokri has tackled Omoyele Sowore’s claim that some people have made huge amount of money from negotiations on how to put an end to #EndSARS protest.

In a tweet shared by the #Revolutionnow leader, he said,

“I will not be part of any negotiations regarding #ENDSARS, many have entered into these negotiations and come out of the other side becoming billionaires, to them it is a game! The only negotiation I will ever engage in is that of the surrender of our oppressors! #RevolutionNow.”

Reno shared a video on Instagram in which he expounded his investigation on Sowore’s accusation.

In the video, Reno Omokri stated that Sowore is lying and that the government is working through people like him to discredit end SARS movement.

His statement in full,

“Omoyele Sowore is just pained that Revolution Now flopped and End SARS protest is a major international success.

“He’s got a big ego and would like to lead the movement but because he was denied that opportunity now he’s making these spurious allegations.

“I’ve investigated it – and not just me, I don’t want to mention names – major people have investigated this, they found out that it’s completely untrue.”

“Omoyele Sowore is a common blackmailer, and I’m sure a lot of you know this part.”

“Omoyele Sowore is just like Festus Keyamo. He was hoping to be made a Minister by Muhammadu Buhari and so when Muhammadu Buhari came on board and did not make him a Minister, it was after he came out with his ministerial list that Omoyele started to fight him.

“He has a personal quarrel with Muhammadu Buhari, face your personal quarrel but don’t jeopardize the movement, don’t jeopardize the emancipation of Nigeria from the oppressors. There is no truth to that allegation. End SARS is a spontaneous people mass movement; there is no leader. And Omoyele Sowore, if you are sure of your allegations, name names.”