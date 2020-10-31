Connect with us

Yul Edochie, wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Published

2 hours ago

on

Yul Edochie, wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Actor cum politician, Yul Edochie is certainly one lucky man blessed with the opportunity to spend forever after with the love of his life, his wife, May Edochie. Today, October 30, marks the Nollywood star’s 16th wedding anniversary with his wife.

The talented actor took fans down memory lane with a throwback photo of them together.

The photo shows Yul from many years ago before the fame and fortune – one not so many people are familiar with – and his pretty wife.

He also shared several other photos that capture moments with May in the present day. Sharing the photos, he showered her with beautiful words as he described their marriage as one filled with ‘love and blessings’.

He wrote:

“Happy 16th wedding anniversary to us, me and my beautiful wife @mayyuledochie. 16yrs of love and blessings. I’m grateful to God Almighty for this day. I thank my darling, my genius wife for the love, support and so much more. Joy, blessings, protection, favour, wisdom and all good things will never seize in our lives forever, Amen! I love you @mayyuledochie.”

I don't mind being a second wife to a rich man: Nigerian Actress

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

I don’t mind being a second wife to a rich man: Nigerian Actress

Ruth Eze, Nigerian actress has revealed that due to family pressure, she doesn’t mind to be a second wife to a rich man.

Eze made this known in an exclusive interview with Inside Nollywood.

She expressed that due to her mother’s pressure on her to marry, she wouldn’t mind being a second wife as long as the man is rich and agrees to a white wedding.

“My mother is on my neck to get married but I can’t afford to marry a poor man, truth be told. So, I have been calming my mum down. I told her if I don’t look well and rush into marriage, I might rush out before she knows it.

For now, I’m here waiting for true love and without money, love can’t be true and sweet. I also don’t mind being a second wife as long as he agrees we have a white wedding,” she said.

National News

James Bond actor, Sean Connery dies at 90

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

James Bond actor, Sean Connery dies at 90

Scottish actor, Sir Sean Connery, has died at the age of 90.

He was best known for his portrayal of James Bond, being the first to bring the role to the big screen and appearing in seven of the spy thrillers.

He was largely regarded as being the best actor to have played 007 in the long-running franchise, often being named as such in polls. His acting career spanned decades and his many awards including an Oscar, two Bafta awards and three Golden Globes.

Sir Sean’s other films included The Hunt for Red October, Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade and The Rock.

News Feed

Ned Nwoko, Laycon sign partnership deal (Photos)

Published

2 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Ned Nwoko, Laycon sign partnership deal (Photos)

Ned Nwoko, actress Regina Daniels husband has signed new partnership deal with winner of BBNaija 2020 winner, Laycon.

Ned Nwoko in partnership with Laycon

Nwoko made this known on Friday, October 30, via the official Twitter handle of his foundation, the Prince Ned Nwoko Foundation.

Ned Nwoko in partnership with Laycon

Ned Nwoko invited Laycon to share his dream for his anti-malaria project and the rapper cum reality TV star pledged support to join hands with the billionaire in his fight against malaria in Africa.

Ned Nwoko in partnership with Laycon

Ned Nwoko’s foundation tweeted, “Prince_NedNwoko hosts @itslaycon and share his dream for @Ned_malaria with the winner of Big Brother Naija (Lockdown) who in return pledged his support to put an end to the scourge of malaria in Africa.”

