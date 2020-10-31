Yul Edochie, wife celebrate wedding anniversary

Actor cum politician, Yul Edochie is certainly one lucky man blessed with the opportunity to spend forever after with the love of his life, his wife, May Edochie. Today, October 30, marks the Nollywood star’s 16th wedding anniversary with his wife.

The talented actor took fans down memory lane with a throwback photo of them together.

The photo shows Yul from many years ago before the fame and fortune – one not so many people are familiar with – and his pretty wife.

He also shared several other photos that capture moments with May in the present day. Sharing the photos, he showered her with beautiful words as he described their marriage as one filled with ‘love and blessings’.

He wrote:

“Happy 16th wedding anniversary to us, me and my beautiful wife @mayyuledochie. 16yrs of love and blessings. I’m grateful to God Almighty for this day. I thank my darling, my genius wife for the love, support and so much more. Joy, blessings, protection, favour, wisdom and all good things will never seize in our lives forever, Amen! I love you @mayyuledochie.”