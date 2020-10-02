‘Happiness Is So Fragile’ – Actress Lota Chukwu

Nollywood actress, Lota Chukwu, has stated her opinion on the concept of happiness. The movie star took to her official Twitter account to bemoan the fragility of happiness.

According to the actress, nothing is guaranteed as one minute, it seems like one is having a good day only for something terrible to occur the next minute.

Her tweet reads:

“One minute you’re having the best day, the next minute, something has pissed you off to the point of tears. Happiness is so fragile.”

Lota Chukwu became prominent through playing the role of ‘Kiki’ in the popular drama series, ‘Jenifa’s Diary’.

See her tweet below: