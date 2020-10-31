Connect with us

Daddy Freeze says Christmas, Halloween, Easter are all same

Published

59 mins ago

on

Daddy Freeze, On-Air personality has opined that Christmas, Halloween and Easter are all the same.

The controversial media mogul disclosed this when he replied a fan on Instagram who says he doesn’t celebrate Halloween because he is a Christian.

 

Daddy Freeze stated that those who celebrate Christmas and Easter shouldn’t discriminate against Halloween because they are all the same.

He wrote;

Hope you don’t celebrate Christmas and Easter either. All na the same

Do me a favor and read the Bible encyclopedia definition of Easter. Scroll left for Bible encyclopedia definition of Easter.

US special forces rescue American held hostage in Nigeria

Published

59 mins ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

U.S. special forces rescued an American citizen who had been kidnapped by armed men in an operation on Saturday in northern Nigeria that is believed to have killed several of his captors, U.S. officials said.

U.S. special forces

Forces including Navy SEALs rescued 27-year-old Philip Walton, who had been abducted on Tuesday from his home in neighboring southern Niger, two U.S. officials said on condition of anonymity, adding that no U.S. troops were hurt.

A diplomat source in Niger said Walton is now at the U.S. ambassador’s residence in Niamey.

“Big win for our very elite U.S. Special Forces today,” U.S. President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter.

White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said on Fox News that the Trump administration had over the years rescued 55 hostages in 24 countries.

navy seals

The Pentagon confirmed the operation but did not provide the identity of the hostage.

Walton, who kept camels, sheep, and poultry and grew mangoes near the border with Nigeria, was kidnapped by six men armed with AK-47 assault rifles who arrived on motorcycles at his home in southern Niger’s Massalata village early on Tuesday.

His wife, young daughter, and brother were left behind.

Reuters has reported that the perpetrators appeared to be from the Fulani ethnic group and that they spoke Hausa and some English. They demanded money and searched the family’s home before leaving with Walton.

Niger, like much of West Africa’s Sahel region, faces a deepening security crisis as groups with links to al Qaeda and Islamic State carry out attacks on the army and civilians, despite help from French and U.S. forces.

Four U.S. soldiers were killed in an ambush in Niger in 2017, sparking debate about the United States’ role in the sparsely populated West African desert that is home to some of the world’s poorest countries.

At least six foreign hostages are being held by Islamist insurgents in Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger. Islamists have collected millions of dollars in ransom payments in recent years. The U.S. government has frequently criticized other countries for paying.

Culled: Reuters

#EndSARS: 11-year-old boy released from police custody in Edo

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Human Rights Advocate, Kola Edokpayi, has confirmed the release of an 11-year-old boy, Gift Osayuhi, from police custody in Edo.

Osayuhi was arrested over his alleged involvement in burning down a police station during the end SARS protest against police brutality.

This was disclosed by Edokpayi n a statement released on Saturday.

Osayuhi was arrested for allegedly joining the gang of hoodlums that attacked Oba Market police station at Evbuotubu area of Benin City. After the attack, the young boy was said to have worn the uniform of a police sergeant and declared himself as the Inspector General of Police (IGP).

Confirming the development on Friday October 30, Mr Edokpayi thanked the Edo State Commissioner of Police, CP Johnson Kokumo and the State Ministry of Justice for their understanding and cooperation.

He also disclosed that the boy, whose mother is a widow, said that his dream is to become the IGP.

“We have been able to secure the unconditional release of the 11-year-old boy by name Gift Osayuhi whose picture went viral on social media yesterday for allegedly joining some miscreants to break into Oba Market Police station, took their police Uniform, wore it and declared himself as the new IG of Police during the ENDSARS protest. The boy was released to us after we undertook to rehabilitate and reform him,” said Mr Edokpayi.

“The young boy said his dream is to become the IG of Police and we also undertook to ensure the boy is giving a proper education so as to help him achieve his dream. We sincerely thank Edo State Commissioner of Police and Edo State Ministry of Justice for the kind understanding and cooperation. We also met with his mother who told she is a widow who takes care of the children alone and the little boy usually assist her to sell water and drinks in Ring Road.”

Federal Polytechnic Oko issues dress code for students

Published

9 hours ago

on

October 31, 2020

By

Federal Polytechnic Oko new dress code for students is currently the talk of social media

A document has been distributed to students of Federal Polytechnic Oko to make them aware of the dress code in the institution and social media users are outraged.

The document reads, War Against Indecent Dressing (WAID) in Federal Polytechnic Oko then goes on to list what is not acceptable in the tertiary institution as regards fashion.

For the women, the code bans things like skirt with slit above knees, off-shoulder dresses and tops, sleeveless dresses and tops, rugged jeans and low waist trousers, lengthy and coloured braids, coloured hair, long artificial lashes, bandana hairband, bogus fashion jewelries and more.

For the male students, they banned long and bushy hair/beard, braids, dread lock and coloured hair, rugged jeans, kaftan without trousers, inscription on hair cut, T-shirts and jeans with immoral messages and more.

Nigerians have reacted, calling the dress code “ridiculous”

@zennyharry wrote:

“Someone shared this with me on Facebook.

Apparently this is the dress code issued by a Federal Polytechnic in Anambra state.

How ridiculous is this?

Institutions subjugating citizens and subjects. Does it not end?”

