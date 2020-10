GTBank Fashion Weekend Returns for the 5th Year, Holds Nov. 14-15 …Call for Exhibitors Now Open

September, Lagos.

Foremost financial institution Guaranty Trust Bank plc has confirmed that the 5th edition of

Africa’s premier fashion event, the GTBank Fashion Weekend, will hold on Saturday,

November 14, and Sunday, November 15, 2020. The two-day event, will feature fashion-

leaders and industry experts from around the world, whilst providing hundreds of

indigenous small fashion businesses with the opportunity to expand their online presence,

reach new markets, and position their businesses for sustainable growth.

Themed “The Future of Fashion Retail,” the 2020 GTBank Fashion Weekend event will

feature a hybrid of online and physical experiences, including Online Master Classes, an

Immersive Online Shopping Experience with Free Delivery Nationwide and a Runway Show.

In line with its vision of Promoting Enterprise, the Bank will provide an e-commerce

platform that will allow hundreds of small businesses connect with thousands of consumers

that are online, whilst providing fashion lovers with an immersive online shopping

experience. The Bank will provide custom-built online retail stalls for free and, at the same

time, fully sponsor all promotional activities to drive visibility and sales for all the fashion

brands that will be a part of the 2020 GTBank Fashion Weekend.

In addition to its innovative fashion retail experiences, the 2020 GTBank Fashion Weekend

will feature a series of online masterclasses facilitated by renowned fashion industry

experts. A “must-attend” for entrepreneurs and fashion enthusiasts, the masterclasseses

have been designed to deliver the same quality in content and engagement as previous

years, through interactive webinars that will focus on exploring new and exciting ways to

build and sustain fashion brands in these times and the future.

The Runway Show will also keep its place at the 2020 GTBank Fashion Weekend. Designed

with current realities in mind, the Runway Show will feature a carefully curated ensemble of

bold and enthralling fashion statements by Africa’s Finest Fashion Brands, delivered in a

socially distanced environment.

Commenting on the 2020 GTBank Fashion Weekend, the Managing Director and Chief

Executive of GTBank, Segun Agbaje, said; “Fashion is more than just art or endeavour, it is a

way of life, and as we make adjustments to how we live in these new realities, we are also

reimagining how we create value for small businesses, the local fashion industry and our

customers through the GTBank Fashion Weekend. This year, key parts of our fashion

experience will go online, but the focus remains the same; to drive the growth of our

fashion industry by promoting enterprise for small businesses in the sector.”

He further stated that “At GTBank, we will continue to lend the full weight of our franchise

to safeguarding lives and livelihoods not only by leading the fight to curtail the Covid-19

outbreak, but also creating and championing initiatives that help businesses and individuals

thrive.”

Launched in 2016, the GTBank Fashion Weekend has become the biggest fashion experience

in Africa, drawing over 250,000 attendees annually and featuring renowned industry experts

such as style connoisseur Dapper Dan, Burak Cakmak of Parsons School of Design, Roksanda Ilincic, Make-Up extraordinaire Sir John, Stylist to the stars Law Roach, Vanessa Kingori MBE, Jay Alexander, Nicholas Kirkwood, Jay Manuel, Huishan Zhang, Adesuwa Aighewi and several others. Geared towards Promoting Enterprise, the GTBank Fashion Weekend is one of Guaranty Trust Bank’s social initiatives aimed at offering small businesses real

commercial opportunities and empowering them with the expertise, networks and

resources to realize the full potential of their businesses.