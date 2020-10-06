Governor Zulum Reveals Plan To Resettle More IDPs Despite Insurgent Attacks

Despite the continued attacks by Boko Haram in the state, Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum has stated that his administration has plans to resettle more Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

He made this remark while inaugurating two committees for another phase of the IDPs resettlement on Monday.

Zulum expressed that the insurgent attacks experienced in designated towns for resettlement is a ploy to intimidate civilians so that only the terrorists can have access to the towns.

“One of the tactics of the insurgents is to ensure that there is no human population in most of the locations in the state.

“The presence of the human population in villages and towns is a threat to them. We have to take destiny into our own hands, so the earlier the better,” the governor said.