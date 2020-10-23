Governor of Ebonyi State, Dave Umahi has relaxed the initial 24-hour curfew to 12 hours.

Following the breakout of violence in several parts of the state, he imposed a 24-hour curfew in the state from 7 p.m on Oct. 21.

However, as calm seems to be restored in the state, the Governor reduced the 24-hour curfew earlier imposed in the state to 8:00 p.m. to 8:00 a.m.

The Governor gave the directive on Friday in Abakaliki through the Commissioner for Information and State Orientation, Mr Uchenna Orji.

Umahi said that the new directive is with effect from Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, from 8 p.m to 8 a.m across the state.