Governor Seyi Makinde Loses 81-Yr-Old Mother

Abigail Makinde, the mother of the governor of Oyo State, Seyi Makinde, is dead.

The Chief Press Secretary to Mr Makinde, Taiwo Adisa, however, told newsmen that the family will soon make an official statement on the death of the deceased.

He said: “Yes. The family will make an official statement.

“The family will soon make an official statement. In the next few minutes, the family will make an official statement, in few minutes.”

It was gathered that Mr Makinde lost his father, Olatunbosun Makinde, a few years ago.

It was learnt that Mrs Makinde died in the early hours of Thursday.

She died at the age of 81.