Governor Sanwo-Olu Makes U-Turn, Confirms A Life Was Lost

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu said a life had been confirmed lost at the Reddington Hospital.

According to the governor, the person who lost his life was hit on the head and died as a result of the blunt force trauma to the head.

Read his tweet below;

Information reaching us now is that a life was lost at Reddington Hospital due to blunt force trauma to the head. It is an unfortunate and very sad loss. This is an isolated case. We are still investigating if he was a protester. — Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 21, 2020

He also stated that this is an isolated case and investigation is still on-going to confirm if he was a protester.

This is coming shortly after the governor gave a live broadcast, saying no life was lost at the Lekki Massacre in Lagos.