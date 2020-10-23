In a bid to maintain law and order, the Governor of Akwa Ibom, Udom Emmanuel has extended the curfew imposed on the state to 7,a.m., tomorrow (Saturday) in order to ensure full return of normalcy.

This was made known extension in a statement issued on Friday in Uyo by the state Commissioner for Information, Mr. Ini Ememobong.

Also Read: How Jailbreaks In Edo, Ondo Happened

The initial curfew declared earlier by the governor was to elapse by midday Friday.

The governor pointed out that the extension followed the unlawful activities of the #EndSARS protesters, which led to the disruption of economic activities in the state on Thursday.