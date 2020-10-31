Gov Ayade Reviews Curfew In Cross River

Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade has relaxed the curfew in the state from 4 pm-6 am to 6 am-6 pm.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Governor’s Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Christain Ita on Saturday.

The new time is scheduled to take effect from Saturday, October 31st.

Recall that following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state by hoodlums, the state governor, imposed a 24-hour curfew on the state, on Friday, October 23, 2020.

“The state governor, His Excellency, Sir Ben Ayade has reviewed the curfew imposed on the state and has directed that with effect from Saturday, October 31, 2020, curfew hours will now be between the hours of 6 pm and 6 am daily.

“Restriction of movement is hereby relaxed from 6 am to 6 pm,” the statement added.