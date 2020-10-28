Gov Ayade Orders Restriction Of Trucks Conveying Scrap In, Out Of Cross River

Governor of Cross River, Professor Ben Ayade has ordered the restriction of trucks conveying scrap in and out of the State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity, Christian Ita.

The governor expressed that the attention of the state has been drawn to information that looters are attempting to move stolen items out of the state as scrap.

The governor directed all transporters and motorists in the state to report anyone that approaches them to move scraps out of the state to security agents.

He also warned that any of them caught transporting looted items will be regarded as an accomplice and treated as a looter.