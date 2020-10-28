National News
Gov Ayade Orders Restriction Of Trucks Conveying Scrap In, Out Of Cross River
Governor of Cross River, Professor Ben Ayade has ordered the restriction of trucks conveying scrap in and out of the State.
This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity, Christian Ita.
The governor expressed that the attention of the state has been drawn to information that looters are attempting to move stolen items out of the state as scrap.
The governor directed all transporters and motorists in the state to report anyone that approaches them to move scraps out of the state to security agents.
He also warned that any of them caught transporting looted items will be regarded as an accomplice and treated as a looter.
National News
#EndSARS: Ekiti Judicial Panel Of Inquiry To Begin Sitting In November
In a bid to investigate cases of police brutality, the Ekiti State Government has fixed a date for the commencement of the sitting of the panel of inquiry.
The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Wale Fapohunda made this known while briefing journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday.
He said that the judicial panel of inquiry set up to investigate allegations of human rights violations and other forms of police brutality will commence sitting in November.
He, however, noted that the panel has held some sessions behind closed doors, but it will commence public sessions on November 2.
Fapohunda also assured the residents that the panel will be fair to all.
National News
BREAKING: Okonjo-Iweala Elected WTO DG
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s nominee for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, has emerged winner of the highly competitive race.
Information Nigeria gathered that Okonjo-Iweala was chosen as the final candidate for the much-coveted role. She polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat how South Korea’s trade minister at the final stage of the race.
She has broken many records, including becoming the first African to occupy win that office at the WTO.
The official announcement is expected to be made by the WTO at 3pm Nigerian time.
Details later…
National News
Fayemi Orders Resumption Of All Workers In Ekiti
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has instructed all workers in the state civil service that have been away from their duty post due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to resume back to work.
The Governor issued the directive in a statement on Wednesday by the Head of the State Civil Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi.
Workers on grade levels 02–07 in the state workforce have been away from office since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, they have now been directed to resume duties from Monday, November 2, 2020, and ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols and safety measures.
