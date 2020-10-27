Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With Lovely Photos

Nigerian gospel music singer, Tope Alabi took to her social media account on Tuesday to share a couple of lovely photos as she marks her 50th birthday.

Information Nigeria gathered that the singer had also held a 50-day prayer and praise session ahead of her big day to celebrate the new age.

Sharing the photos, Alabi expressed her gratitude to God for keeping her alive.

The singer wrote;

“Dear LORD, your baby girl who obtained favour and mercy comes to say THANK YOU.

I celebrate your faithfulness in my life at 50. O se oo JESU.

@tybello thanks for this my lovely Sister. God will honor you.”

Read Also: Tope Alabi Celebrates Daughter As She Clocks 22

See the lovely photos below: