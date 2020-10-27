Entertainment
Gospel Singer, Tope Alabi Celebrates Her 50th Birthday With Lovely Photos
Nigerian gospel music singer, Tope Alabi took to her social media account on Tuesday to share a couple of lovely photos as she marks her 50th birthday.
Information Nigeria gathered that the singer had also held a 50-day prayer and praise session ahead of her big day to celebrate the new age.
Sharing the photos, Alabi expressed her gratitude to God for keeping her alive.
The singer wrote;
“Dear LORD, your baby girl who obtained favour and mercy comes to say THANK YOU.
I celebrate your faithfulness in my life at 50. O se oo JESU.
@tybello thanks for this my lovely Sister. God will honor you.”
See the lovely photos below:
Entertainment
‘The Bible Has Every Scenario You Can Think Of’ – Actress Jemima Osunde
Nigerian actress, Jemima Osunde, has stated that the Bible has every scenario that one can ever think of or imagine. The movie star made this known via her Twitter page.
According to her, the Bible has everything. In her words:
“Honestly, the Bible has everything. Every single scenario you can think of, there’s something about it in the Bible.”
Shortly after posting the tweet, she received some mocking and sarcastic comments. This made her clarify what she actually meant.
“I said ‘scenario’. I’m talking human interactions, dynamics and the outcome of these dynamics and some ignoramuses are asking me to show them quantum physics in the Bible”, she further tweeted.
See her tweets below:
Entertainment
‘Instagram Helped Nigerian Government To Cover The Truth’ – Samklef
Nigerian record music producer, Samklef, has expressed gratitude to Instagram for covering the truth on the night of the Lekki Massacre.
The Imo native music producer cum blogger, christened Samuel Oguachuba, took to his Twitter page to ascribe the truth of the incident that took place on Tuesday, October 20 to the features of the photo-sharing app.
In his words:
“Instagram helped the Nigerian government to cover the truth through facts check.”
Information Nigeria recalls the 35-year-old entertainer has called on celebrities who have been at the forefront of the End SARS protests to come up with a strategy on the way forward.
See his tweet below:
Entertainment
BBNaija’s Mike Edwards Launches Cigar Club
Reality TV star, Mike Edwards, has launched a monthly cigar club known as ‘Aireyys Cigar Club’. The BBNaija ‘Pepper Dem’ first runner-up took to his Twitter page to announce the club.
According to the father of one, he started the club to support black-owned cigar businesses. In his words:
“We heard you and we listened… Introducing the first monthly Cigar club exclusively supporting Black-owned cigar businesses.
Our mission is clear, to sustain the black cigar community in a predominantly white dominated industry. As a member of Aireyys Cigar Club, you will received three premium cigars every month from Black-owned cigar businesses.”
See his tweet below:
