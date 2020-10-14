”God will punish you” – Toke Makinwa slams Twitter user who said she and her friends came to show off their designer outfits at #EndSARS protest

Born 3 November 1984, Toke Makinwa might not be everyone’s favorite but she’s done pretty much for herself.

Nigerian media personality, television host, vlogger, and author Toke Makinwa cussed out a Nigerian lady identified as Nneka who tweeted that the OAP and her friends came to the #EndSARS protest just to show off their designer outfits and take photos.

”Toke Makinwa and her group of friends attended today’s protest to snap photos, show off designer outfits, make snaps with red cup and go home. My IG timeline is annoying rn” the twitter user had tweeted

Toke responded to the tweet saying God will punish the lady. She wrote;

”God will punish you for this tweet, I don’t owe anyone anything but FYI, I resumed at the protest at past 10am, skipped work to walk from the toll gate to Onikan, you won’t make this protest about me.”