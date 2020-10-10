‘God Will Give Me Victory’: Akeredolu Confident Of Securing Second Term

Governor of Ondo State, Rotimi Akeredolu has expressed optimism that he will win Saturday’s governorship election in the state.

Akeredolu made this remark while speaking with newsmen on Saturday shortly after voting at Ijebu 2 Unit 006 Ward 5, Ijebu-Owo in Owo Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

The Incumbent Governor who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress said his confidence was in God.

Also Read: I Was Not Injured At Polling Centre, Says Akeredolu’s Wife

When asked what he would do if the poll does not turn out in his favour, Akeredolu expressed that he has never thought about that but reiterated that he would be victorious.

He also commended the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the conduct of the exercise so far.