A group of soldiers have appealed to a group of #EndSARS protesters to go back into their home as they do not wish to attack them.

In the video, the Army personnel could be seen trying to pacify the crowd and urging to leave as it is not their wish to shoot them.

This is coming barely 24 hours after some personnel of the Nigerian Army deployed to the Lekki venue of the End Sars protest, shot at the peaceful protesters killing an unspecified number of Nigerian youths.