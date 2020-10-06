Glo Sends Felicitations To Nigerians At 60



Telecommunications company, Globacom its felicitations to Nigeria on the

occasion of her 60th Independence Anniversary.

In a press statement released from its corporate head office in Lagos, the company

said as the nation celebrates on October 1, compatriots at home and abroad

should embrace peace, unity and brotherliness as enshrined in the national

anthem while upholding the virtues which the country’s heroes past struggled for,

regardless of the challenges currently battling the nation.

“Nigerians as a people should consider the unity of the country as a project that

must be upheld by all of us irrespective of our diversities. In the same vein, the

continued wellness and security of all compatriots from all tribes and religious

divides should be of utmost importance to everyone,” Globacom added.

Globacom noted that Nigerians have reasons to celebrate the country’s continuing

status as one cohesive nation bound in freedom, peace and unity for the past 60

years in spite of its various challenges, adding that the nation’s nature as a country

of 300 peoples of diverse traditions, cultures, inclinations and beliefs should enrich

and unite rather than polarise the nation.

“All Nigerians should emphasise more on the values that unite us and ignore those

that put wedges of attrition between us. We must love and respect one another

and hold dear the sanctity of life of every Nigerian in all nooks and crannies of the

country; we must relegate our tribal and religious differences, and hold dear the

harmony, safety and progress of the nation and its peoples,” the company further

averred.

Recalling its achievements as second national carrier in Nigeria’s

telecommunications market, Globacom seized the opportunity to applaud Nigeria

for inspiring it to score its gamut of firsts.”

The network further disclosed that it was exciting that digital telephony has

enhanced the life experiences of Nigerians with Globacom pioneering innovative

solutions, world class products and services as well as affordable offerings.

Globacom reiterated its support for educational endeavours, culture,

entertainment, sports and other worthwhile engagements and wished the

country and her peoples more years of enhanced development and growth.

It also promised its subscribers seamless voice, data and Short Messaging Service

(SMS) during and after the Independence Day holiday.