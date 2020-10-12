“Give your workers a day off to join the #SarsMustEnd protest” – Reno Omokri asks Nigerian employers of labour

Nigerian Lawyer and writer, Reno Omokri has called on Nigerian employers of labour to give their employees a day off from work to enable them join the ongoing #SarsMustEnd protest.

The former Goodluck Jonathan aide made this call today, October 12, via his official page on micro blogging platform, Twitter.

In a bid to ensure their outcry is truly heard and their impact felt, Nigerian youths are trending the hash tag #SarsMustEnd today.

Sequel to the above, some Nigerians have hit the streets again calling on the federal government and the Nigerian Minister of Police to ensure that this year’s dissolution of SARS is truly effective unlike the previous years.

According to Reno who has now joined the online protest since he lives in America, the #EndSARS protesters are protesting not just for themselves, but for their employers, the elite, and their children also.

He therefore called on Nigerian employers of labour to give their employees a day off from work to enable them join the ongoing #SarsMustEnd protest.

He tweeted, “Dear Nigerian Employers of Labour,

I urge you to give your employees a day off today so they can join the PEACEFUL #SARSMUSTEND protest. They are protesting #EndPoliceBrutalityinNigeria, not just for themselves, but for you, the elite, and your children! Send the text out now!”