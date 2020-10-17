Genevieve Nnaji’s womb has been customized by Amadioha to carry all my unborn kids – Uche Maduagwu

Controversial Nollywood actor, Uche Maduagwu, best known for his social media presence than for his movie roles has once again got people talking on social media after taking a shot at colleague Genevieve Nnaji.

The actor recently took to his verified Instagram page with a post in which he came clean about his interest in the Nollywood diva. Maduagwu posted a photo collage of himself and the actress accompanied with an interesting caption.

According to the actor, he is going to be a good stepfather to Nnaji’s daughter and the movie star’s womb has been customised to carry his unborn children.

Maduagwu who also bragged about being the biggest actor in the Nigerian movie industry said the movie star’s womb was specially selected on his behalf.

See his post below:

I am destined to be a #loving stepfather to @genevievennaji daughter, and #genevievennaji womb has been customized by Amadioha to carry all my unborn kids. 😍I am the biggest #actor in #nollywood, and genevieve womb has been selected out of all the wombs in #ImoState or why do you think i rejected all the liposuction bayelsa girls trying to seduce me with crocodile tears, do they think i am ozo?🤣#endsars #endswat #sarsmustend