Gedoni Enjoys Breakfast With Khafi

Former Big Brother Naija housemates and lovebirds, Gedoni and Khafi were pictured enjoying an intimate breakfast together.

Taking to Instagram on Thursday, Gedoni shared a series of photos of himself and his fiancée which were taken during their breakfast date.

In the photos, the couple, who were seated at the table, had their delicious meals right in front of them.

The lovebirds also dressed comfortably as Khafi was seen completely make-up free.

Gedoni went ahead to describe his beautiful fiancée as his ‘queen’ in the caption of his post.

The fashion designer wrote;

“Reaching for my “Cup of Khafee. Breakfast with my Queen @acupofkhafi”

See his post below: