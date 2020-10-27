Gbenro Ajibade Wishes Ex-Wife, Osas Ighodaro A Happy Birthday

Nigerian actor, Gbenro Ajibade, has put differences aside to wish his ex-wife, Osas Ighodaro, a happy birthday. The movie star took to his Instagram page to share a photo of the actress with the caption:

“Happy birthday mama!!! Blessings always!”

Information Nigeria recalls the actress took to her Instagram page on Monday, October 26 to share a monochrome photo of herself as she prays for Nigeria even on the occasion of her 30th birthday.

Gbenro Ajibade and Osas Ighodaro met on the set of popular TV series, ‘Tinsel’. They got married in 2015; welcomed their daughter in 2016 and officially got divorced in 2019.

