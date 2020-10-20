Gbajabiamila: I Won’t Sign Off On 2021 Budget Without Provision For Victims Of Police Brutality

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has vowed not to approve the 2021 Appropriation Bill presently before the National Assembly.

He made this known in his opening remarks at the plenary on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said he won’t sign the budget if provisions are not made for the compensation of the families of victims of police brutality in the last decade.

He also stated that he would withhold his signature if the implementation of the agreement between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government is not captured by the budget.

He also disclosed that the House is considering the establishment of an independent body to investigate and recommend errant security operatives for sanction and prosecution.