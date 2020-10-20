National News
Gbajabiamila: I Won’t Sign Off On 2021 Budget Without Provision For Victims Of Police Brutality
The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila has vowed not to approve the 2021 Appropriation Bill presently before the National Assembly.
He made this known in his opening remarks at the plenary on Tuesday, Gbajabiamila said he won’t sign the budget if provisions are not made for the compensation of the families of victims of police brutality in the last decade.
He also stated that he would withhold his signature if the implementation of the agreement between the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and the Federal Government is not captured by the budget.
He also disclosed that the House is considering the establishment of an independent body to investigate and recommend errant security operatives for sanction and prosecution.
Police Ban All Forms Of Protest, Gatherings In Lagos
The Nigerian police command in Lagos State has banned all forms of protest or gathering in the state.
“Lagos State Police Command wishes to inform the general public that henceforth, no protest or gathering or possession, under whatever guise, is permitted”, the command spokesman Muyiwa Adejobi said in a statement on Tuesday.
This is coming after the Lagos State Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu announced a 24 hours curfew citing security issues.
Sanwo-Olu said the “peaceful #EndSARS protest”, which began over 10 days ago has “degenerated into a monster that is threatening the well-being of our society.”
“I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4 pm today, 20th October 2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders, must be found on the streets,” Sanwo-Olu said.
Adejobi also shared the same sentiment. He said the protest against police brutality “has been hijacked by hoodlums who want to run down the state.”
He said all security agencies have deployed adequate personnel to take charge and enforce the curfew across the state.
Sanwo-Olu Imposes 24-Hour Curfew In Lagos
With the increasing cases of violence in the State, Governor of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu has imposed a 24-hour curfew on the State.
In the last few days, Lagos State has recorded an increasing number of violent activities in different parts of the state as hoodlums hijacked the #EndSARS protest.
Reacting to this development, the Governor who had earlier ordered the closure of all schools in the state imposed a 24-hour curfew which is scheduled to take effect by 4 pm today.
See his post below:
… of these protests to unleash mayhem on our state. As a government that is alive to its responsibility and has shown a commitment to the movement #ENDSARS, we will not watch and allow anarchy in our dear state.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 20, 2020
I, therefore, hereby impose a 24-hour curfew on all parts of the State as from 4pm today, 20th October,2020. Nobody, except essential service providers and first responders must be found on the streets.
— Babajide Sanwo-Olu (@jidesanwoolu) October 20, 2020
Akwa Ibom Governor Constitutes Judicial Panel To Probe Police Brutality
Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Emmanuel Udom has set up a judicial panel of inquiry to probe cases of police brutality in the state.
This was announced in a statement signed by the secretary to the State Government, Dr. Emmanuel Ekuwem.
He stated that the decision was part of resolutions reached at an emergency of the State Executive Council meeting on Monday.
This is coming following days of #EndSARS protests across the country.
Members of the panel include; Justice Ifiok Ukana (Rtd) Chairman, Ms. Manti Umoh Representative of Civil Society Organizations, Mr. Harris Udoh, (a representative of the protesters, Barr. Bassey Essien CP(Rtd), Senior Retired Police Officer, Barr. Omen Bassey, youth representative, Comrade Aniedi Michael, National Association of Akwa Ibom State Students Worldwide President – Student Leader Tony Iji – National Human Rights Commission, and Mfon Edemekong Esq. Ministry of Justice ~ secretary.
