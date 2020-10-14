GAYS are one of the most influential & successful people in Nigeria — Chef Ayomide

Controversial Nigerian gay chef, Ayomide is currently the talk of social media.

Chef Ayomide, a gay rights advocate who trended after he revealed he was g*y while showing off his partner took to Instagram to reveal that g*ys in Nigeria are one the most successful and influential personalities.

According to him, he is lucky and blessed to associate with queerness and it is a personality he does not intend to change.

He took to his Instagram page and wrote:

“For how long will we continue to deny our sexual orientation? Being gays, we are blessed as one of the most influential and successful in Nigeria.”

“If someone asks me who am i? I reply, i am a Homosexual”

“The name homosexual looks strange to homophobic people, it’s not strange to me because it’s a blessing, it reveals my personality”