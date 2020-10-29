Ganduje Reinstates Suspended Aide Who Attacked President Buhari

Governor Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has reinstated his Special Adviser on Social Media, Tanko Yakasai.

According to reports, the Kano State Governor who had earlier suspended his media aide for condemning President Muhammadu Buhari over #EndSARS protests reinstated the aide without many details.

Yakasai on his Twitter account had accused Buhari of being insensitive to the plights of Nigerians during the #EndSARS protests across the nation.

The development saw Governor Ganduje suspend his aide who was commended by Nigerians for the courage.

Ganduje, however, has ordered the reinstatement of his aide two weeks after his suspension.