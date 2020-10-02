Funke Akindele-Bello, Husband Go On Couple’s Retreat

Veteran Nollywood actress and movie producer, Funke Akindele-Bello and her husband, JJC Skillz recently went on a couple’s retreat.

The showbiz couple, who are enjoying their romantic getaway in Lagos, took a break from work to relax and unwind.

Funke took to her Instagram page to share a picture and a video from her little vacation with her husband.

In the video, the actress and her husband could be seen spending time together while getting ready to eat their breakfast in their hotel room.

The movie producer captioned her post with the words;

“Good Morning!! Time to take a break off work! @jjcskillz”

Read Also: ‘Stop Casting Older Women For Mummy And Aunty Roles Only’ – Actress Michelle Dede Tells Nollywood producers

Watch the video HERE