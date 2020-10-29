Fulani Man, Alkassim Adams Goes Missing After Conversion To Christianity

Alkassim Adams, a Fulani man, who converted to Christianity in Plateau State, has gone missing days after visiting his family house in Rankum Village.

Adams went home for the first time in months for the burial of his father on Monday, October 5, 2020, along with two of his friends and fellow Fulani converts but never returned.

Local sources confirmed to SaharaReporters that the three were abducted and threatened with death to renounce their faith.

When they resisted, the two were shot on the spot while Adams was taken away.

Adams, a student of COCIN Bible School, Zaria, Kaduna State, has however remained in captivity and is only likely being spared for being a native.

His lines were only reachable for the first two days and the police are yet to trace his whereabouts nearly two weeks after his disappearance.

Officials of the COCIN Bible School in Zaria said before he vanished, Adams took permission to attend his father’s funeral.

They added that in the early days of his conversion, he was almost lynched — only narrowly escaping death.

This is not the first time the herdsmen will attack one of their own for converting to a different faith.

A young man was abducted and killed in Rankum Village about five years ago for converting to Christianity.

