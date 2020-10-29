Connect with us

Fulani Man, Alkassim Adams Goes Missing After Conversion To Christianity

5 hours ago

Fulani Man, Alkassim Adams Goes Missing After Conversion To Christianity

Alkassim Adams, a Fulani man, who converted to Christianity in Plateau State, has gone missing days after visiting his family house in Rankum Village.

Adams went home for the first time in months for the burial of his father on Monday, October 5, 2020, along with two of his friends and fellow Fulani converts but never returned.

Local sources confirmed to SaharaReporters that the three were abducted and threatened with death to renounce their faith.

When they resisted, the two were shot on the spot while Adams was taken away.

Adams, a student of COCIN Bible School, Zaria, Kaduna State, has however remained in captivity and is only likely being spared for being a native.

His lines were only reachable for the first two days and the police are yet to trace his whereabouts nearly two weeks after his disappearance.

Officials of the COCIN Bible School in Zaria said before he vanished, Adams took permission to attend his father’s funeral.

They added that in the early days of his conversion, he was almost lynched — only narrowly escaping death.

This is not the first time the herdsmen will attack one of their own for converting to a different faith.

A young man was abducted and killed in Rankum Village about five years ago for converting to Christianity.

~Sahara Reporters~

Lekki tollgate should be dismantled permanently: Bode George

5 hours ago

October 29, 2020

Lekki tollgates should be dismantled permanently: Bode George

Former vice-chairman of PDP SouthWest, Bode George has called for the dismantlement of tollgate at Lekki area of Lagos.

The PDP chieftain made this call at a press conference after soldiers were alleged to have shot and killed peaceful EndSARS protesters on October 20.

 

 

According to George, the dismantling of the tollgates would help in pacifying aggrieved Nigerian youths.

In his words;

“Let me reiterate the irreducible minimum acceptable to placate the angry and restless youths in order to restore peace, fairness and equity in our state.

The two tollgates should be dismantled immediately and permanently. AlphaBeta and Lekki Concession Company should be scrapped. The advert signage monopoly given to Seyi Tinubu should be withdrawn forthwith.

The Iya Oloja title should be withdrawn from Shade Tinubu and be given to the individual who deserves it according to tradition.

The NURTW which has become the militia wing of the APC should be re-organized and removed from the ambit and control of political actors.”

Nigeria Air Force arrest officers for flogging curfew violators in Osun

5 hours ago

October 29, 2020

The Nigerian Airforce has arrested its erring officers for flogging violators of the state-government imposed curfew in Osun State.

A video that went viral on social media shows Airforce personnel dehumanizing and assaulting residents that violated the curfew.

The video which made rounds on social media on Tuesday, October 27, showed the curfew defaulters inside muddy water while being flogged by the security agents.

But, in a statement released on Wednesday, the Nigeria Air Force said the officers have been arrested and an investigation has commenced.

 

The statement reads:

”The attention of Nigeria Air Force has been drawn to a video showing some personnel flogging/meting out corporal punishment on suspected hoodlums involved in criminal activities during the imposed curfew in Ilesha.

We wish to inform the general public that Nigeria Air Force has identified all the personnel involved in the incident & placed them on close arrest, while investigation to determine their level culpability has commenced, after which appropriate disciplinary action will be taken.

Kunle Afolayan flaunts interior of his exquisite mansion (Photos)

5 hours ago

October 29, 2020

Kunle Afolayan flaunts interior of his exquisite mansion (Photos)

Kunle Afolayan, a Nigerian filmmaker, has taken to social media to flaunt the interior of his expensive mansion.

Afolayan disclosed that calls for a full view of the interior of his house by young architect and art lovers made him share the photos on social media

The father of four added that “the structural designs was done by a professional architect but all interiors and esthetic done by me.”

