FSARS: Buhari government most insensitive in history – Falz, Olamide

Nigerian rapper, Falz has described President Muhammadu Buhari-led government as the most insensitive in history.

Falz said this on his Twitter page while lending his voice against the harassment and alleged killings by SARS.

SARS, in the past few days has come under fire due to their unconstitutional duties of alleged killing and harassment of innocent Nigerians.

Falz writing on his Twitter page expressed disappointment that the president has remained mute over the menace.

He wrote: “ Makes me sick to my stomach that till now, we are still waiting for a single word from our so called “president” on this SARS menace.

“ By far the MOST insensitive government ever in our history. Unbelievable. Just always so absent.

Makes me sick to my stomach that till now, we are still waiting for a single word from our so called “president” on this SARS menace. — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 4, 2020

By farrrrr the MOST insensitive government ever in our history. Unbelievable. Just always so absent. — Bop Daddy (@falzthebahdguy) October 4, 2020

Also, Olamide took to his Twitter page wondering why the Nigerian government has refused to act despite call by Nigerians to End SARS.

“Police brutality is skyrocketing by the day and the Nigeria gov. is not deaf nor blind, they see all the trends and tag along with which ever one they like.

“ You don’t have to like this one to do right thing. The hashtags are becoming tiring. The people are sick of it,” Olamide tweeted.