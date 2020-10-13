From the streets to the IGP’s office, our voices is being heard- Davido lauds Nigerians as they secure 5-point demand

Nigerian artiste, Davido has lauded fellow Nigerians for the effort they put together in achieving the 5-point demand for protesters.

The songwriter visited the Inspector General’s office yesterday as protests where being held in most parts of the country.

The “Fem” crooner is proud of his countrymen as the demands of the people’s right is said to be looked into and is utmost concern. He said “5 of 5 granted”

“Minor victories and they’re all coming together. Little by little. From social media, to the streets to the office of the Inspector General of Police to the office of the Speaker of the House of reps. Each and every single one of our our voices is being heard! 5 for 5 granted. Now let’s get some timelines and some action! Thank you!” , he wrote.