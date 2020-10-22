News Feed
Former militant leader, Tompolo makes first public appearance in 4 years after being declared wanted by security agencies
Ekpemupolo, also known as Tompolo, a former Niger Delta warlord, has made his first public appearance in 4 years after being declared wanted by security agencies.
Recall that Nigerians, ex- militant leader and General Officer Commanding, GOC, of the Niger Delta struggle, Government Ekpemupolo, alias Tompolo was declared wanted in 2016 following two bench warrants issued against him by a Federal High Court in Lagos, where he was charged with N45.9bn fraud.
Speaking in a court after the declaration was made, the anti-graft agency told a federal judge that the whereabouts of the former militant leader was unknown. The EFCC further disclosed that all the security agencies can’t find him.
Minister of state for Labour, Festus Keyamo who was a counsel to the EFCC at that time said;
“We wish to inform the court that the warrant of arrest that this court issued in respect of the first defendant (Mr. Ekpemupolo) has not been executed despite the best efforts of all the security agents in this country.
“Every security agent in this country is involved in the search for the first defendant. What is unfolding is something that has never been seen before in this country for a very long time.”
Making his first public appearance in 4 years, Tompolo was seen vibing to an Ijaw song with his kinsmen who wore traditional outfits.
Video from the scene was streamed live on Facebook:
News Feed
Deploying Soldiers Not The Answer, Buhari Should Address Nigerians – Afe Babalola
Legal luminary and Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Afe Babalola, has called on President Muhammadu Buhari to address Nigerians over the violence that has erupted in the country following the #EndSARS protests.
He made the call on Wednesday in reaction to the recent happenings across the country following the shooting of #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos.
“Protests against the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, otherwise known as SARS or FSARS, have spread to all parts of Nigeria and beyond.
“The deployment of soldiers to the streets is not the answer. The imposition of curfews is certainly not the answer,” Babalola said in a statement.
Also Read: SERAP Drags Buhari Government, Military To ICC Over Shooting Of #EndSARS Protesters
He said that he had before now appealed to President Buhari to please address the issue at that time.
“I now again plead with him to address the root causes of the pain which the youths are complaining about,” he said.
“The use of live bullets and other lethal weapons against protesting youths is not the answer. The killing of protesting youths is also not the answer.
“A protest both in fact and in law is analogous to a message which an injured toe sends to the brain complaining about unbearable pain,” said Babalola in his reaction to the shooting of the protesters.
He added, “The response by the brain and the head is normally to take steps to treat the pain to the toe.
“Any injured person who refuses to take steps to treat pains to any part of the body does so at his own peril.”
National News
You’re a total idiot – 2Face and Blackface clash again
Nigerian music star, Innocent Idibia a.k.a 2face has slammed his former bandmate, Blackface for saying he never spoke up during the PDP administration.
This came after 2Face called for a total shutdown of activities in Nigeria iin support of the widespread #EndSARS protest.
However reacting to this, Blackface took a swipe at 2Face who according to him never spoke up during the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) administration even though things were allegedly worse then.
Firing back at him, 2Face described his former bandmate as an “idiot”.
See the exchange that ensued below;
News Feed
Oke Wasn’t Killed By Stray Bullet -Deceased’s Brother
Younger brother to the promising lad who died barely 3 hours after he tweeted, Daniel Obi-Enadhuze has broken silence to share how his brother was killed by thugs and not stray bullet from the Police.
AKpraise gathered that the deceased, Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze tweeted around 1:54pm saying ‘Nigeria will not end me’ was allegedly shot by the Nigerian Police.
According to Daniel, his brother was neither hit by a stray bullet nor a deliberate bullet.
He mentioned that his brother was stabbed by thugs who came to invade their home at the Makinde police barracks, Mafoluku, Oshodi, where he lives with his brother, Oke and their mother.
Sharing the sad ordeal on Twitter, Daniel wrote;
“Good day, My name is Obi-Enadhuze Daniel younger brother of the now deceased Okechukwu Obi-Enadhuze
@O_Okee.
I, my brother and mother lived at makinde police barracks, mafoluku, Oshodi, Lagos State. Today at about 11 o’clock in the morning.”
The police station at makinde was attacked by thugs who wanted to destroy the station, I my mom and brother were holed up in our house, The attack went on for hours before the thugs eventually breached the police and proceeded to set the station on fire, after accomplishing.”
Trending
- Politics23 hours ago
PDP Asks Buhari To Stop Killing Of #EndSARS Protesters Across Nigeria
- Entertainment15 hours ago
‘We Will Never Forget Lekki Massacre’ – Rapper M.I. Abaga
- Uncategorized23 hours ago
More Than 120,000 People Signed Petition For The UK Government To Sanction Buhari’s Government Over Human Right Abuse
- Uncategorized20 hours ago
UN Secretary General, Antonio Guterres Reacts To Police Brutality In Nigeria
- Uncategorized14 hours ago
Government official has a hand in the present situation of the country – Babangida
- Metro News23 hours ago
#LekkiMassacre: Hoodlums Storm TVC Station In Lagos; Set Properties On Fire (Video)
- Metro News21 hours ago
Youths Burn Down Sanwo-Olu’s Mother’s House In Lagos (VIDEO)
- Entertainment23 hours ago
#EndSARS: “People Make The Country” – Cardi B Reacts To Protest Against Police Brutality In Nigeria