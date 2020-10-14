Forbes Names Rihanna One Of The Richest Self-Made Female Musician Under 40

American singer, Rihanna, has become the richest self-made female musician under 40 years according to a newly published list by Forbes.

The singer cum entrepreneur is reportedly worth $600 million. On the full list tagged ‘2020 America’s Self-Made Women’, she is number 33.

Her source of wealth has been attributed to her successful musical career and her cosmetics and fashion line.

Forbes writes:

“Her cosmetics line Fenty Beauty, a partnership with LVMH, has been a hit; Forbes estimates it had over $600 million in sales in 2019. Her Savage x Fenty lingerie line, co-owned by Techstyle Fashion Company, reportedly raised $50 million from investors last year. Meanwhile, her Clara Lionel Foundation, named after her grandparents, raised $22.5 million for coronavirus relief.”

