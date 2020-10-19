Connect with us

Flood allegedly hijacks the new mansion of Delta State Deputy Speaker Hon Osanebi Ossai

2 hours ago

Deputy speaker of Delta state House of Assembly, Ossai Osanebi is currently trending online after reports of Flood allegedly hijacking his new mansion in Delta State.

A Facebook user by name Oge Okonkwo-Osinkor reported the incident with the caption

“Hon Osanebi Ossai Friday mansion taken over by flood. Bad one”

On your first visit to his office, friendly aides direct you to an upper room reception where you fill a visitors form, indicating your purpose of visit.

After assurances that “Honourable would soon attend to all of you”, the aides usher you into the elaborate office of Rt. Hon. Friday Osanebi, the member representing Ndokwa East Constituency at the Delta State House of Assembly.

Rt. Hon. Friday Ossai Osanebi, at first meeting is a positive, calm, well-defined gentleman, and detribalized personality.

Thugs set prisoners free after hijacking #EndSARS protest in Edo (videos)

55 mins ago

October 19, 2020

Thugs set prisoners free after hijacking #EndSARS protest in Edo (videos)

There has been a jailbreak at the Oko Prison in Benin City, Edo state on Monday morning, October 19.

According to reports, suspected thugs hijacked the peaceful end SARS protest, stormed the prison facility, and overpowered the prison officials before setting the prisoners free.

One of the prisoners who escaped said he has been awaiting trial for two years.

Airtel users in Nigeria wake up to see airtime worth of N1000 in their accounts

3 hours ago

October 19, 2020

Airtel users in Nigeria wake up to see airtime worth of N1000 in their accounts

Decentralized international activist/hacktivist collective/movement Anonymous that is widely known for its various cyber attacks against several governments, government institutions and government agencies, corporations is currently the talk of social media

Airtel users in Nigeria woke up to see airtime worth of 1000 naira in their accounts, and many have already assumed that “anonymous” hacked airtel.

Reports gathered that the hacker who is yet to be identified, allegedly credited accounts of Airtel users with N1,000 each.

Yesterday, it was also reported that anonymous allegedly infiltrated DSTV and GOTV channels, providing users all the channels for free. DSTV was later able to recover its channels.

At the moment, some Airtel subscribers have confirmed that they actually received the airtime. However, it’s still uncertain if it was actually hacked or if Airtel compensated its customers with the airtime.

