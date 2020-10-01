‘First Day Of School’ – Kylie Jenner Shares Video Of Her Daughter

American reality TV personality and beauty entrepreneur, Kylie Jenner, has shared a short video clip of her daughter’s first day at school.

The model shared the video on her official Twitter page with the caption:

“first day of school”

In the video, Kylie’s two-year-old daughter, Stormi Webster, can be seen jumping happily as she chants ‘first day of school’.

Stormi’s father, Jacques Berman Webster II alias Travis Scott, is also captured in the video.

Kylie Jenner kept her pregnancy a secret throughout until three days after she had delivered her baby girl. “My pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world”, Kylie said during her reveal.

See Kylie’s post below:

Watch the video below