Tech News
First celebrity Limited Edition Smartphone in Sub Sahara Africa: Davido Special Edition of Infinix NOTE 8
Over the last few weeks, Infinix has floated its candy before the eyes of tech enthusiast intensifying their craving for the soon to be released device. Through several social media posts, Infinix has hinted on the imminent release of the NOTE 8 and we all can’t wait for the device to hit the shelves.
Although the proposed date for the launch in its initial teaser videos and banners have passed without
any launch, we have reasons to believe that the launch will take place sometimes this month.
However, here’s a more interesting news. Infinix is set to be the first smart phone company in sub Sahara Africa to launch a limited edition device with a celebrity. A special edition of the NOTE 8 will be released alongside the primal version of the NOTE 8 and the NOTE 8i. The special edition is signed by Infinix’s brand ambassador David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.
The available stock for the special Davido-signed edition is limited. However, interested shoppers can
get one for themselves at exclusive SLOT outlets nationwide and on their website Here. Exciting free
gifts are also available if you’re among the lucky few to buy this device while stocks last.
The Infinix NOTE 8 is targeted at the mid-to-high-end market segment and it comes with several
interesting features. The device on-boards a super-fast processor – the MediaTek Helio G80
processor, which supports ultra-fast gaming speed, stable graphics in-game, easy multi-tasking as
well as an all-round optimal performance.
The device also sports six cameras in total. It comes with a dual selfie camera which is cut out from its
super-wide 6.95inches screen. On the back, the NOTE 8 crams a 64MP super night shot camera for
amazing night shot photographs and other photography needs.
Many of Infinix loyalists and smartphone enthusiasts are already clearing their carts and lining up in
preparation for the launch of the Infinix NOTE 8. Now that there’s a special Davido edition in sight, the
queue might just be doubling up.
To stay ahead of interested shoppers and ensure that you’re one of the first to get your hands on this
special edition of the NOTE 8, follow Infinix on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram at @Infinixnigeria.
You can also join their community of young and vibrant fans on XClub via the app on your Infinix
device or click on this link to download the app if you’re a non Infinix user.
Sports
The potential for iGaming in Nigeria uncovered
There is a growing positivity surrounding the Nigerian iGaming industry. As the nation breathes a collective sigh of relief following the announcement of the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA), it’s hoped that many burgeoning industries such as the world of iGaming can be allowed to flourish and bring much-needed tax revenues to the country.
Many analysts within the iGaming industry believe Nigeria has the potential to become Africa’s iGaming hub. Its domestic market is already forecast to be worth $2 billion, due largely to sports betting and the fascination with Nigerian soccer stars overseas like Odion Ighalo at Manchester United. Meanwhile, the domestic penetration of smartphones is also recognised, with some 83% of the population now owning a mobile device.
Nigeria was also a major focal point during this year’s SBC Digital Summit Africa, which was understandably conducted virtually earlier this month. Ahead of the summit, experts enrolled in the event were asked to vote on which African country offered the best foundations for iGaming operators to thrive. Nigeria outperformed every other nation, with 31% of all votes labelling Nigeria as the country with the highest potential to make a real
success of its domestic iGaming sector.
Even South Africa, which has a well-established domestic iGaming market, ranked second with just 28% of the vote. Prospective Nigerian iGaming operators should certainly take a leaf out of the book of South African iGaming brands, many of which have cultivated a strong customer base through the use of incentives and sign-up bonuses. The vast majority of offers available at platforms like Casinos.co.za, direct gamers to the safest and most reputable
platforms.
One of the main reasons that industry experts believe in Nigeria’s iGaming potential is that it already boasts an engaged target demographic. Many of its young adults are already betting on sports like soccer and boxing, and there is a feeling that introducing them to casino gaming verticals would not be too difficult a stretch. Marry that with a growing number of smartphone users, which is predicted to reach over 140 million people by 2025, and you can
see the potential for iGaming apps and web applications to provide immersive, secure gaming
on the go.
Presently, the country has three separate bodies responsible for licensing online betting activities – the Nigerian Investment Promotion Commission (NIPC), the Special Control Unit against Money Laundering (SCUML) and the National Office for Technology Acquisition and Promotion (NOTAP). At the time of writing, online betting at a domestic Nigerian site is strictly prohibited by law. Loopholes regarding offshore operators make it possible for
Nigerians to play elsewhere, but it seems somewhat short-sighted for the Nigerian government to steer clear of creating its own regulated, revenue-making iGaming industry.
In a nation of substantial population, supporters of developing a domestic iGaming industry in Nigeria believe that the most would be a positive step, creating new career opportunities for everyday people. This could be in customer support, game development or any other facet of an iGaming operator. All the while, generating tax revenues for the Nigerian government and helping to breathe new life into the domestic economy.
There is a general feeling that Nigeria’s gaming industries tend to follow the same path as South Africa’s. The SBC Digital Summit Africa revealed that there has been a “seismic shift” from sports betting markets to casino games in the last eight months, including live dealer tables, that’s according to Sean Coleman, CEO of the South Africa Bookmakers Association.
Live dealer games seemingly “appeal to millennials” across South Africa. Dean Finder, CEO of Evolution Services SA believes the fact that live dealer games are “not gender biased” is an opportunity to reach out to female players, which are an often “unserved market” across Africa.
For these trends to follow suit in Nigeria, operators will need to build further trust in their
games and regulatory measures to curry favour with the country’s legislature.
Tech News
itel picks new brand slogan, ‘Enjoy Better Life’, unveils S16 Series
- Adds itel TV, smart accessories to product line
Lagos; October 5, 2020: itel Mobile, the foremost customer-centric brand has today presented her new brand direction and slogan, Enjoy Better Life at a grand virtual launch event in Lagos.
The event also heralded the introduction of the S16 series, the brand’s latest selfie series and a batch of new products – itel TVs and smart accessories.
Enjoy Better Life is a product of painstaking consumer research conducted in 2019 across African markets, including Nigeria, where itel Mobile has established presence for about 13 years. The research provided fresh insights on serving consumers better in markets across Africa.
From the insights, demands for electronic products – TV, TWS earbuds and smart band ranked as the most important concern. The brand subsequently made use of the insights to design electronic products with user-friendly features and specifications.
Commenting on the new brand direction and products, Marketing Manager (West Africa 1), itel Mobile, Oke Umurhohwo said: “The Enjoy Better Life slogan expresses our commitment to listening to consumers and meeting their most pressing needs with value-driven offerings. Enjoy Better Life is an open invitation to everyone for an amazing user
experience with the new category of products.
“The S16 series, itel TV, TWS earbuds and smart bands come with customized features and they are affordable. With the products, our consumers are getting convenience, comfort and a better life filled with love and happiness.”
AI Selfies for Everyone – S16 and S16 Pro
Features on the S16 series help users up their selfie game. The Triple Rear Camera setup consists of an 8MP main camera, 2MP Macro camera, and depth sensing camera. The collaborative effort managed by the refined AI Selfie 2.0 captures great moment with details no longer blurred out. Now clear and vivid photos can come from the budget-friendly
devices. The sharpened AI Selfie 2.0 has mastered several new modes to make the pictures shout louder than ever
before.
Both S16 and S16 Pro come packed in a Super Slim 8.3mm Unibody design culminating in curved glass edges on the display. The 2.5D screen provides both an aesthetic and an ergonomic advantage to the user. Making swiping around the edges smoother than ever before and the grip in hand, more secure. Thus, one-handed operation will remain
comfortable despite the wide-screen displays.
The itel S16 Pro comes with a 6.6-inch dot-notch design, and the itel S16 with 6.5-inch waterdrop design. The two large displays take full advantage of the minimal presence of front cameras to make watching videos and playing games a bigger and more enjoyable endeavour. The radial texture of colours on both phones creates a refreshing feel. Whether
you are a fan of the chilly S16 Ice Crystal Blue, or the uplifting S16 Pro Gradient Green – both natural colours are crafted to create an invigorating impact on sight. To stay cool and look fashionable.
itel TV, TW earbuds & Smart bands – Smart access to the Better Life
itel TV – S321 and S431 is fitted with the user-friendly i-cast feature, allowing users to enjoy a bigger viewing experience by projecting the smartphone screen (S16 Pro only) to itel TV without wi-fi router or cables. Both devices come with A+ grade panel and DVB-T2/S2 decoder. This is a digital satellite transmission technology, offering more channels for
user’s TV transmissions.
The itel D243 TV is covered by an extra glass made from tempered glass materials which better protects against shocks.
itel true wireless ear buds ITW-60 comes with a Bluetooth V5.0 and pop-up pairing function. It also offers 18hours play time and the case provides 6 full charges to ensure users can enjoy with the smart pop-up pairing function. A single tap on the smartphone connect users to the earbuds. Ensuring music all day long and erasing worries around running out of
power.
Smartband IFB-11 is colourful and light. The smartband comes with an HD colour display that keeps track of time without needing to take out the phone. The smartband pairs with the smartphone to give gentle notifications from phone to watch, and upload activity and sleep monitor data from watch to phone. The health and fitness accessory is IP67 certified (splash and sweat resistant), has 3 training modes, and the battery can last up to 20 days. itel’s IFB-11 tracker is an accessible way to join social sharing of fitness activities.
The new products are on sale at itel dealer shops and mobile phone stores across Nigeria. Visit @itelMobileNG on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram to participate in the giveaway activities and win freebies!
Tech News
Leaks Reveal Infinix to Launch Most Powerful Gaming and Entertainment Smartphone Ever
A bigger screen for unparalleled immersive gameplay and video viewing, together with a faster chip and a longer lasting battery is what can be expected of the new phone, according to leaked images and insider talks.
Tipsters have revealed that Infinix, known globally as a brand for the young generation, is gearing up to launch a new phone under its HOT Series – Infinix HOT 10.
Since its launch 7 years ago, the HOT series has been a firm favorite among younger mobile phone users. The leaked photos suggest that the new HOT 10 is building on what its users love best about the series and enhancing it. Infinix’s upcoming device is aimed at providing unlimited fun to its users with its upgraded hardware and software.
The device reflects how Infinix has grown with the younger generation and how the smartphone maker identifies their demands for products designed with their basic needs at heart
Product Leak photo of HOT 10
It is rumoured that the new device will have a large 6.78-inch screen that will greatly improve the entertainment experience of its users. Supporting that experience will be an intelligent management of the device’s CPU and GPU. This will optimize memory and gaming performance, according to sources close to
the project.
As seen in the leaked photos, all this will be encased in a shining new geometric design that is not only functional but fashionable as well to keep up with the times.
Today, consumers select smartphones based on price, size, screen resolution, camera quality, storage, and familiarity with the interface, according to industry studies. Other than the camera, the selection criteria is not very different from choosing a computer.
A new report by DFC Intelligence has revealed that, as of mid-2020, there are nearly 3.1 billion global video game consumers. It is no wonder that gaming applications have become one of the main entertainment features on smartphones these days. Its increased popularity with the young is due to their perception of mobile games as not only a tool for relaxation but for socialising and connecting with others around the world who have similar interest.
Research studies also states that the mobile gaming market is forecasted to grow 2.9% annually to hit US$56.6 billion by 2024. Most smartphones today support casual games like Pokémon Go and Candy Crush. Phones that can support the more graphic intensive but popular games such as Free Fire, Fortnite and PUBG will surely stand out among the crowd.
It seems that Infinix developers have taken note of these demands seriously as they have, for the first time in the HOT series, used the MediaTek Helio G70 chip with MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology. The MediaTek HyperEngine Game Technology ensures your smartphone always keeps up with you. It features an intelligent resource management engine that ensures sustained performance and longer gameplay.
Considering its brand heritage and legacy, the new HOT smartphone is expected to be the ideal choice among its rivals within the same price range.
The leaked unique features that can be expected in the new HOT include: a high-resolution Quad AI Camera, allowing users to be their own director, shooting as they like. The new rear camera is understood to have a super night view mode, as well as an auto picture correction function for those rush shots.
In addition, the new HOT phone is said to have a 123% upgrade on single CPU frequency and a 64% upgrade on the Multi CPU frequency compared with the previous version, making it a great choice for game lovers.
Add that to the excellent fluency and stability provided by the MediaTek Helio G70 chip and users will be able to experience “Extreme Speed” as they immerse themselves in game play freely, anytime, anywhere.
The HOT 10 is also rumoured to have cinematic quality sound. According to an insider source, the new phone’s immersive audio experience is thanks to DTS audio processing technology. Users can level up the sound effect for their enjoyment and even personalize sound effects to better enjoy the audio experiences while watching their favourite movies, listening to music, or gaming. Other features could include fast charging technology as well as, face and fingerprint phone unlocking.
With the impending launch of the latest device in the HOT series, it seems that Infinix has sealed its position not only as a consumer choice but as a lifestyle choice, by putting out a trendy device that offers unlimited entertainment and possibilities to the young and aspiring.
Trending
- Special Reports7 hours ago
Ikeja Electricity Officials Caught In Prepaid Meter Fraud
- News Feed12 hours ago
Man dumps fiancee for using N20k to buy food stuffs while he gave her N40k
- News Feed20 hours ago
Come and enter government” – Desmond Elliot tells youth. (Video)
- News Feed20 hours ago
Unfaithful man cries out for help after his wife caught him cheating
- News Feed12 hours ago
Woman detained for 6days for violating curfew in Lagos (Video)
- National News21 hours ago
WTO: Trump Wrong For Rejecting Okonjo-Iweala – Fani-Kayode
- Entertainment7 hours ago
Desmond Elliot Breaks Down In Tears On Live TV Following Backlash (Video)
- News Feed12 hours ago
Hours after jailbreak, Edo prisoner kills neighbour who testified against him in court