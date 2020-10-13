Finally, The Youths Are Awake’: Ooni Of Ife Backs #EndSARS Protests

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Finally, The Youths Are Awake’: Ooni Of Ife Backs #EndSARS
Ooni of Ife

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has declared his support for the #EndSARS protests across the country.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, the monarch warned them to stop persecuting demonstrators.

He said the youths were fighting a good cause which would positively affect security operatives in the long run.

Also Read: Singer Oxlade Suffers Injury During #EndSARS Protest In Surulere (Video)

The monarch also shared a personal experience of SARS excesses which involved his daughter.

He revealed that his young daughter had a nasty experience with the now-defunct unit of the police.

 

 

 

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here