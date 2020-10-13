Finally, The Youths Are Awake’: Ooni Of Ife Backs #EndSARS Protests

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has declared his support for the #EndSARS protests across the country.
In a statement posted on his Twitter account, the monarch warned them to stop persecuting demonstrators.
He said the youths were fighting a good cause which would positively affect security operatives in the long run.
The monarch also shared a personal experience of SARS excesses which involved his daughter.
He revealed that his young daughter had a nasty experience with the now-defunct unit of the police.
I understand your plight, my 25 year old daughter had a nasty experience with SARS, almost losing her life.
— Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi (@OoniAdimulaIfe) October 12, 2020
Imagine a young female for that matter, all her belongings completely searched all because she was with a laptop on an official assignment from her office in lagos. I can only imagine the countless ones that have lost their lives from such ordeals, may their souls rest in peace.
— Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi (@OoniAdimulaIfe) October 12, 2020
I have been informed of many innocent souls that were arrested and currently been detained, be rest assured that I am pursuing the matter and they will be set free.
— Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi (@OoniAdimulaIfe) October 12, 2020
This movements demands better on your behalf, and is aimed at pushing the government to do better for you and elevate your standard of living. Do not persecute your advocates.
God bless Nigerian youths and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY
— Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi (@OoniAdimulaIfe) October 12, 2020