Finally, The Youths Are Awake’: Ooni Of Ife Backs #EndSARS Protests

Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has declared his support for the #EndSARS protests across the country.

In a statement posted on his Twitter account, the monarch warned them to stop persecuting demonstrators.

He said the youths were fighting a good cause which would positively affect security operatives in the long run.

The monarch also shared a personal experience of SARS excesses which involved his daughter.

He revealed that his young daughter had a nasty experience with the now-defunct unit of the police.

I understand your plight, my 25 year old daughter had a nasty experience with SARS, almost losing her life. — Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi (@OoniAdimulaIfe) October 12, 2020

Imagine a young female for that matter, all her belongings completely searched all because she was with a laptop on an official assignment from her office in lagos. I can only imagine the countless ones that have lost their lives from such ordeals, may their souls rest in peace. — Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi (@OoniAdimulaIfe) October 12, 2020

I have been informed of many innocent souls that were arrested and currently been detained, be rest assured that I am pursuing the matter and they will be set free. — Ooni Enitan Ogunwusi (@OoniAdimulaIfe) October 12, 2020