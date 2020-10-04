‘FG Will Step Into The Matter’ — Sunday Dare Speaks On #EndSARS

Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare has reacted to the increasing calls for the scrapping of the Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on social media.

There has been an outcry over the past years of assault on young persons by officers of the SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

On Saturday, the issue came up after a Twitter user shared a video of an alleged shooting of a man in Ughelli, Delta state by SARS operatives, thus leading to the trend #EndSARS on microblogging site, Twitter.

Reacting to this development on Sunday morning, the Minister expressed worries over the harassment of young Nigerians.

He promised that the federal government will look into reports of harassment of young people by officers of SARS.

He also urged youths to be law-abiding despite the harassment from security officials. See his tweets below:

If we stigmatize our youth as criminals, paint them all with one brush as ‘yahoo boys ‘within our boarders, harass, attack & arrest them indiscriminately even before they get D chance to defend themselves-aren’t we as a country destroying their reputation and chances to succeed? — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 4, 2020

This government will not let that continue to happen. This morning I got assurances that the Police authorities will take necessary and definitive actions. SARS officers responsible for these systemic assault on the Youth should be brought to book… — Sunday Dare (@SundayDareSD) October 4, 2020