'FG Will Step Into The Matter' — Sunday Dare Speaks On #EndSARS

By
Olayemi Oladotun
-
Sunday Dare, Nigeria's sports minister
Sunday Dare, Nigeria’s sports minister

Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare has reacted to the increasing calls for the scrapping of the Police Force Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) on social media.

There has been an outcry over the past years of assault on young persons by officers of the SARS unit of the Nigeria Police Force.

On Saturday, the issue came up after a Twitter user shared a video of an alleged shooting of a man in Ughelli, Delta state by SARS operatives, thus leading to the trend #EndSARS on microblogging site, Twitter.

Reacting to this development on Sunday morning, the Minister expressed worries over the harassment of young Nigerians.

He promised that the federal government will look into reports of harassment of young people by officers of SARS.

He also urged youths to be law-abiding despite the harassment from security officials. See his tweets below:

 

