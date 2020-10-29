Nigerian Govt To Reduce Cost Of 1GB Mobile Data To N390

The Vice-Chairman of the Nigerian Communication Commission, Umar Danbatta reveals that the Ministry of Communication and Digital Economy is planning to reduce the cost of 1Gigabyte data from N1000 to N390.

He made this known while addressing journalist in Kano.

The Vice-chairman said this is part of the new national broadband plan for the year 2020-2025.

Included in the plan is the mandatory coverage of broadband connectivity throughout the federation and also the deploying of 4G infrastructure across the country.

Read his statement below;

“Actually the cost has come down to N1,000/gigabyte of data, but the government is saying that we should be targeting N390 in the next. 3 to 5 years.

”We need pervasive broadband data infrastructure because at the landing point in Lagos, where we have all the submarine cables.

”We are indeed pursuing the plan. There is infrastructure and company licensing framework that could give the companies the ability to afford to sell the data to the retail agents, who will sell the data to the citizens.”