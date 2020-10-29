FG, ASUU Disagree On Payment Platform

The Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), says the ongoing ASUU strike will only be called off when the government is ready to conduct an integrity test on the University Transparency and Accountability Solution (UTAS).

In an interview with The PUNCH, Prof. Biodun Ogunyemi, ASUU President, said the federal government needed to give the clearance to National Information Technology Development Agency to conduct an integrity test on UTAS.

Speaking with PUNCH, the ASUU President said: “The integrity test will be handled by NITDA, it is government that will facilitate it because NITDA is a government, agency and unless you get clearance from the government that test cannot be conducted.”

Professor Ogunyemi while speaking on whether the government had accepted UTAS, said, “We are still talking, we have given them the position of our members, we are thinking we should be able to hold a meeting this week if they have not changed plans. The meeting for Monday was postponed. In principle, they have accepted UTAS and told us to go for the test, and on our part, we have started the process.

Speaking further, the ASUU President also explained that ASUU was ready to resume academic activities if the government was ready to play its part.

“Our members are ready to resume work as early as government is ready to play its part. I’m sure you are not suggesting that our members should resume on empty stomach or the strike should be suspended without any concrete action on the side of the government. We don’t like to stay away from our work because we like our students, they are also our children.

“As far as we are concerned, we don’t have issue with going back to work, but we want more sincerity on the side of government. We have not seen enough reasons to believe that they don’t mean what they are telling us but as soon as we see any sign to that effect. we will tell Nigerians,” Ogunyemi opined.