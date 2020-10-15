Femi Falana says he’s proud of his ‘rebellious’ son, Falz, over his involvement in #EndSARS protest

Senior Advocate of Nigeria, Femi Falana is reportedly proud of his son, Falz, and other Nigerian youths for their involvement in #EndSARS protests across the country.

Folake Falana, an entertainment lawyer and sister to Falz “the Bahd Guy”, made this known on Twitter yesterday.

Revealing what their dad, Femi Falana said, she tweeted: “My Dad said he is so proud of everything all of us are doing and that he is especially proud of his rebellious son @falzthebahdguy. He told us that he has been protesting for 40+years and this is unprecedented. I pray I can tell my children that we changed things. #EndSWAT,”

Her sister, Folade Falana wrote in another tweet: “My dad just sent me a bunch of pictures. As if to say, ‘when you people finish with #SARS people, please tackle these other areas’ lol. I know he is super proud of young Nigerians right now.”

My Dad said he is so proud of everything all of us are doing and that he is especially proud of his rebellious son @falzthebahdguy. He told us that he has been protesting for 40+years and this is unprecedented. I pray I can tell my children that we changed things. #EndSWAT — Folake Falana (@flakes_ff) October 14, 2020