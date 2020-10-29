National News
Femi Adesina: #EndSARS Protests Fuelled Looting Of Warehouses
Femi Adesina, special adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on media and publicity has alleged that some Nigerians involved in recent cases of looting experienced in some cities across the country didn’t do it because they were angry or hungry.
He alleged that they were simply taking advantage of the collapse of law and order caused by the #EndSARS protests.
He stated this on Thursday, 29th October when he appeared on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme.
He declared that poverty has nothing to do with the invasion of COVID-19 palliatives warehouses.
He said: “Criminality is criminality. Would it justify armed robbery because the man was poor? Would you justify armed robbery because the man didn’t have money?
“Just as you cannot justify armed robbery because a man was poor and took a gun to rob another person, you can’t also justify the lootings going on because it is pure criminality. My view is that it is not everybody that is hungry that engaged in that looting. This is the truth, it is greed and pure criminality.
“Criminality will always be criminality and anarchy promotes criminality. What has happened in the past two or three weeks led to what is happening now. If there was cohesion and tranquility in society, this would not have happened. Therefore, it is corollary to the near anarchic situation that came on the country because of the protest.
“If you did not have people burning police stations, killing policemen, burning private and public property, you won’t have this kind of looting. That means those same people will be in society and will find ways to eke out a living but because the situation was created for near-anarchy that is why you have this.
“So, I don’t agree that it is all about poverty. Yes in any country, you will have people that are poor, hungry…that is one of the reasons you have government to ensure that the number of the poor reduces progressively.
“So this crowd of people you see going to loot are not necessarily hungry or angry; they are taking advantage of the collapse of law and order that came as a result of the protest.”
National News
Wike Signs Executive Order Proscribing IPOB, Lifts Curfew
Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, has signed an executive order to reinforce the ban on Indigenous Peoples of Biafra (IPOB) and its activities in the State.
Governor Wike disclosed he has signed an executive order proscribing IPOB in Rivers during a state broadcast on Wednesday night, a day IPOB worldwide leader, Nnamdi Kanu, referred to him as a “little Hitler.”
Governor Wike stressed during the broadcast that while Rivers remains the home to all tribes and ethnic nationalities, the state government is opposed to the presence and activities of the legally proscribed and anarchic IPOB and whatever it stands for in the south-south state.
The Rivers State governor said while his administration acknowledges and appreciate the enormous contributions from non-indigenes to the political, social, and economic development of the State, it will neither accept nor allow any individual or group from within and outside to violate the peace, endanger lives and property under any guise in the State.
Recall that the Governor had earlier lifted a ban on movement which had been imposed in some parts of the state.
Some of the areas include Mile 1, Mile 2, Ilabuchi, Ikokwu areas among others.
Wike however said the curfew in Oyigbo Local Government Area stile remains while the Ikokwu market remains shut.
National News
Ogun Governor Orders Full Reopening Of Businesses, Others
Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has ordered the full reopening of hotels, viewing centres, marquees, event centres, suites, guest houses, and motels.
Others in that category are restaurants, eateries, lounges, bars, and cinemas.
Recall that in the wake of the deadly Coronavirus, Dapo Abiodun ordered the closure of those establishments to avoid the spread of disease.
This was contained in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Wednesday.
The Ogun governor said those in the industry should open for business fully.
Somorin also revealed that schools, markets, churches, and mosques in Ogun have been asked to revert to their regular programme of activities as obtained before COVID-19.
However, Somorin urged the hospitality establishments to strictly adhere to a set of guidelines in order to keep up with the protocols aimed at further flattening the curve of COVID-19.
National News
Lekki Shootings: Why Families Of Victims Are Afraid To Speak Out —Falana
Popular human rights lawyer, Femi Falana (SAN) has said family members of those affected by the Lekki toll gate shooting have refused to speak about the incident.
The senior lawyer claimed that the families refused to speak “because of the environment under which we operate.”
He stated this while speaking at a virtual #EndSARS meeting organised by Omoyele Sowore, publisher of Sahara Reporters, on Wednesday.
Falana who stated that the military is “known for lies and deception,” recalled how the Nigerian Army allegedly covered up the reported killing of 347 Shi’ites in Zaria, Kaduna state, in 2015.
Falana said, “Nobody should believe the military because it has a history of lies, fraud, and deception.
“Just in December 2015, the same Chief of Army Staff, General (Tukur) Buratai claimed that there was a traffic jam in Zaria and the big man wanted to move and because of that traffic, he got soldiers from the first division in Kaduna to mow down Shiites.
“And what was the explanation? That the Shiites wanted to assassinate the Chief of Army Staff…and about six or seven persons died.
“But in the Commission of Inquiry set up by the Kaduna State Government, we were told that indeed 347 Nigerians were killed by the military. No autopsy, no postmortem, nothing was done. Their bodies were taken away in the dead of the night and given a mass burial.
