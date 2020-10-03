‘Female Singers Should Stop Shaking Bumbum, Men Don’t Do It’ – Onyeka Onwenu

Onyeka Onwenu

Veteran singer, Onyeka Onwenu, has advised female musicians to focus more on producing meaningful contents and leaving behind legacies that will last even after they are no more.

The singer had a recent interview with TheNation, where she also suggested that female musicians should desist from shaking their derrières because men don’t do it.

In her words;

“Be careful of what you live for posterity. If you can’t give your best, don’t step out because what you recorded is always going to be there for long, so you got to give it the very best.

Center your artistry around something that will last with meaning, not just shaking bumbum and it’s just the women that are always shaking it, the men don’t shake anything.



Women are worth more than shaking their bumbum. Enough of the bumbum. Though, everyone is free to be creative, but just know that yours will not last while the other person with meaningful lyrics will remain evergreen.”