Federal government reopen NYSC camps

The Federal Government has announced the re-opening of National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) camps across the country.

The announcement was made on Thursday by the Minister of Youths and Sports, Sunday Dare.

The NYSC camps are scheduled for reopening on November 10.

“The Resumption of the NYSC Orientation Camp for prospective Youth Corpers has been approved and opens on November 10th, 2020. Full COVID-19 Protocols will be enforced,” Dare posted on his official Twitter handle.

The Federal Government had on March 18 ordered the closure of the NYSC orientation camps nationwide due to Coronavirus pandemic.

As of October 14, there are 60,834 number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country with 52, 143 patients discharged. Also, 1116 fatalities have so far been recorded.

