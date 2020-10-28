Connect with us

FEC Approves N2.9bn For Printing Of Question Papers, Others

11 mins ago

Ensure fundamental freedoms of peaceful protesters – Martin Luther King III writes Buhari
FEC Approves N2.9bn For Printing Of Question Papers, Others

Muhammadu Buhari

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a sum of N2.9 billion for the printing of both sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials.

The council also approved a total of N4.5 billion for projects in the Ministry of Education and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

This decision was reached at FEC virtual meeting on Wednesday, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu said the contract was awarded to a group of eight printers.

According to the Minister, the materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, and the National Common Entrance Examination.

Ike Ekweremadu Gets New Appointment

15 mins ago

October 28, 2020

Ike Ekweremadu Gets New Appointment
Ike Ekweremadu Gets New Appointment

Ike Ekweremadu

The former Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekweremadu, has been appointed by the International Parliamentary Congress as the Chief Coordinator for Africa.

The development was disclosed in a letter forwarded to Ekweremadu by the Secretary-General of the IPC and member of the Pakistani national parliament, Senator Muhammad Ali Saif.

“We are proud to inform you that the Honourable President of the IPC has nominated your good self as Chief Coordinator Africa with immediate effect.”

This was announced in a statement by the media adviser to the Enugu West lawmaker, Uche Anichukwu, in Abuja.

Gov Ayade Orders Restriction Of Trucks Conveying Scrap In, Out Of Cross River

58 mins ago

October 28, 2020

Ben Ayade Declares 24-Hour Curfew In Cross River
Gov Ayade Orders Restriction Of Trucks Conveying Scrap In, Out Of Cross River

Ben Ayade

Governor of Cross River, Professor Ben Ayade has ordered the restriction of trucks conveying scrap in and out of the State.

This was contained in a statement issued on Wednesday by his Special Adviser, Media, and Publicity, Christian Ita.

The governor expressed that the attention of the state has been drawn to information that looters are attempting to move stolen items out of the state as scrap.

The governor directed all transporters and motorists in the state to report anyone that approaches them to move scraps out of the state to security agents.

He also warned that any of them caught transporting looted items will be regarded as an accomplice and treated as a looter.

#EndSARS: Ekiti Judicial Panel Of Inquiry To Begin Sitting In November

1 hour ago

October 28, 2020

#EndSARS: Ekiti Judicial Panel Of Inquiry To Begin Sitting In November

Governor Kayode Fayemi

In a bid to investigate cases of police brutality, the Ekiti State Government has fixed a date for the commencement of the sitting of the panel of inquiry.

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice Wale Fapohunda made this known while briefing journalists in Ado Ekiti, the state capital on Wednesday.

He said that the judicial panel of inquiry set up to investigate allegations of human rights violations and other forms of police brutality will commence sitting in November.

He, however, noted that the panel has held some sessions behind closed doors, but it will commence public sessions on November 2.

Fapohunda also assured the residents that the panel will be fair to all.

