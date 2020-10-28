FEC Approves N2.9bn For Printing Of Question Papers, Others

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved a sum of N2.9 billion for the printing of both sensitive and non-sensitive examination materials.

The council also approved a total of N4.5 billion for projects in the Ministry of Education and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja.

This decision was reached at FEC virtual meeting on Wednesday, which was presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The Minister of Education, Malam Adamu Adamu said the contract was awarded to a group of eight printers.

According to the Minister, the materials are for the Basic Education Certification Examination, the Senior Secondary Certificate Examination, and the National Common Entrance Examination.