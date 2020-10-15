FCT bans #EndSARS protests for violating COVID-19 rules

The Federal Capital Territory Security Committee has banned #EndSARS protests in Abuja after finding the protesters guilty of failing to adhere to the COVID-19 protocols.

The decision to ban the protest was taken at the committee meeting held Thursday October 15 which was chaired by the FCT Minister, Malam Muhammad Bello and had in attendance the Permanent Secretary, FCTA, Mr Olusade Adesola, heads of the various security agencies and military formations in the FCT, senior members of staff of the FCTA, representatives of religious and traditional institutions as well as Area Council chairmen.

A statement released after the meeting reads in part:

“While the committee recognizes the rights of citizens as regards freedom of association and movement as enshrined in the constitution, it has observed that the unruly conduct of the crowd and manner of demonstrations are in complete violation of the COVID-19 safety protocols which were put in place to safeguard the lives of citizens.

These violations endanger the lives of not just the demonstrators, but also other citizens going about their legitimate concerns.

For the avoidance of doubt, the COVID-19 guidelines regulating public gatherings recommend physical distancing, temperature checks, the use of facial coverings, amongst others.

Clearly, all these guidelines were flouted by the protesters. Consequently, the committee directs that due to the dangers posed by COVID-19, all street demonstrations, protests and processions will not be allowed anywhere within the FCT.”