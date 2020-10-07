FCMB Celebrates the Spirit of Team work, Commits to Excellent Service

First City Monument Bank (FCMB) has restated its commitment to provide the very

best of service delivery and value-added offerings that will consistently enhance the

experience of its teeming customers at every touch point. The Bank further assured

that it will continue to leverage on its solid business models, highly professional staff,

innovation, bespoke solutions and technology to turn the aspirations of customers to

life changing opportunities.

FCMB gave the assurance in a statement to commemorate this year’s international

Customer Service Week, holding from October 5 to 9, 2020, under the theme,

“Dream Team”. The theme essentially highlights the importance of teamwork in

providing outstanding service to all customers at this challenging period.

In the statement, FCMB announced several exciting activities to make this year’s

Customer Service Week memorable, including a customer appreciation drive

whereby customers who buy airtime worth N500 and above via the Bank's *329#

USSD channel get a 10% bonus add-on all through the week; and a virtual question

and answer session between customers and the Divisional Head, Service

Management & Technology. In addition, cakes will be delivered to children who

operate kiddies account with FCMB and whose birthdays fall within the customer

service week.

Employees of the Bank are also not left out of the customer service week

celebration. A virtual party will hold on Friday, October 9, during which some

employees will be recognised and celebrated for their achievements and overall

championing of FCMB’s core values of Execution, Professionalism, Innovation and

Customer-focus (EPIC).

Commenting on the 2020 edition of the Customer Service Week, the Divisional

Head, Service Management & Technology of FCMB, Mr. Oluwakayode Adigun, said

“This year's Customer Service Week resonates deeply with us, because we pride

ourselves as an institution that is made up of world class professionals driven by a

culture of excellence. In addition, we consistently go the extra mile to develop and

offer solutions that align with the lifestyle and aspirations of the various segments of

the population we serve. For all of these, we are again using the opportunity of the

customer service week to express our appreciation to our stakeholders".

With over 6 million customers as well as over 200 branches spread across Nigeria

and consistent growth in overall performance, FCMB has proved to be a resilient and

dominant player in the Nigerian financial industry.

The Bank has deepened and sustained its support to Nigerians and the economy,

through various interventions, to mitigate the effect of the pandemic in the country,

including the recent reduction of interest rates on all consumer loan products, to help

customers free up extra income to meet other expenses in a convenient manner.

FCMB also recently launched a Health Advisory Service, an on-demand health

information service in collaboration with, which makes it easier for

Nigerians to access quality healthcare from the convenience of their homes, offices

or even on the go.

First City Monument Bank is a member of FCMB Group Plc, which is one of the

leading financial services institutions in Nigeria with subsidiaries that are market

leaders in their respective segments. For more information about how FCMB can

support fulfilment of your aspirations, please visit www.fcmb.com.