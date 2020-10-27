Fayemi Presents Over N109 billion As Budget Estimate For 2021

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has presented the proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year in the State.

The Governor on Monday presented a budget estimate of over N109 billion for the 2021 fiscal year.

Governor Fayemi, while presenting the budget at the State House of Assembly complex yesterday in Ado-Ekiti described the 2021 budget as “Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration.”

Also Read: #EndSARS Protests Politically Motivated – Kogi Governor

The budget has a recurrent expenditure of N57, 997,898,982.62k while the capital expenditure has N51, 668,386,739.99k.

Fayemi, said the budget proposal presented contains the policy thrust, programmes, and vision of his administration for 2021, saying efforts shall be made to source the needed resources to fund the budget.