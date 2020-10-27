Politics
Fayemi Presents Over N109 billion As Budget Estimate For 2021
Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has presented the proposed budget for the 2021 fiscal year in the State.
The Governor on Monday presented a budget estimate of over N109 billion for the 2021 fiscal year.
Governor Fayemi, while presenting the budget at the State House of Assembly complex yesterday in Ado-Ekiti described the 2021 budget as “Budget of Recovery and Economic Restoration.”
The budget has a recurrent expenditure of N57, 997,898,982.62k while the capital expenditure has N51, 668,386,739.99k.
Fayemi, said the budget proposal presented contains the policy thrust, programmes, and vision of his administration for 2021, saying efforts shall be made to source the needed resources to fund the budget.
National Broadcast: PDP Slams Buhari Over ‘Disappointing, Empty’ Speech – PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has blasted President Muhammadu Buhari over his nationwide broadcast over the ongoing #EndSARS protest rocking the country.
Recall that Buhari in his speech called for an end to the protest, adding that his government had already accepted and started implementing demands of the protesters.
He, however, failed to acknowledge the shooting of protesters by soldiers of the Nigerian Army at the Lekki Toll Gate on Tuesday night.
Reacting in a statement on Thursday night by its spokesperson, Kola Ologbodinyan, the PDP said Buhari’s address was depressing and failed empathy test.
The party appealed to Nigerians, particularly the youth, to remain calm and allow a return to normal life in the collective quest for peaceful co-existence in the overall interest of the nation.
PDP Asks Buhari To Stop Killing Of #EndSARS Protesters Across Nigeria
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has condemned the killing of peaceful #EndSARS protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos.
This was contained in a statement titled “EndSARS- Lekki Massacre,” signed by the PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, late on Tuesday.
Ologbodiyan said, “The Peoples Democratic Party, condemns in very strong terms, the killing of peaceful protesters at the Lekki Toll Gate in Lagos as well as other parts of our country.
“It is shocking that security agents and, in some cases, thugs, were reportedly deployed to end the lives of promising Nigerians. This, to say the least, is saddening.
“Those responsible for the heinous murder of the innocent and harmless Nigerians must account for their nefarious acts.
“The PDP calls on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately direct an end to these wanton killings across our nation.
#EndSARS: Gov Bello Warns Protesters Against Overthrowing Buhari
The Governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello has declared his intention to lead the #EndSARS protest against police brutality ongoing nationwide.
He stated this during an interview with Africa Independent Television AIT on Monday night.
Bello called on his fellow state governors to tack charge in their respective states so as to prevent loss of lives and properties due to attacks by hoodlums.
He, however, warned Nigerian youths to resist the temptation of using the current situation in the country to seek an undemocratic change in leadership.
The Governor warned that those interested in the presidency must wait till 2023 and go through democratic processes.
He urged the protesting youths to leave the streets and embrace dialogue.
