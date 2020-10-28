National News
Fayemi Orders Resumption Of All Workers In Ekiti
Ekiti State Governor, Kayode Fayemi has instructed all workers in the state civil service that have been away from their duty post due to the COVID-19 pandemic restrictions to resume back to work.
The Governor issued the directive in a statement on Wednesday by the Head of the State Civil Service, Mrs. Peju Babafemi.
Workers on grade levels 02–07 in the state workforce have been away from office since March 23, 2020, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
However, they have now been directed to resume duties from Monday, November 2, 2020, and ensure full compliance with COVID-19 protocols and safety measures.
BREAKING: Okonjo-Iweala Elected WTO DG
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Nigeria’s nominee for the office of the director-general of the World Trade Organisation, has emerged winner of the highly competitive race.
Information Nigeria gathered that Okonjo-Iweala was chosen as the final candidate for the much-coveted role. She polled 104 votes from 164 member countries to defeat how South Korea’s trade minister at the final stage of the race.
She has broken many records, including becoming the first African to occupy win that office at the WTO.
The official announcement is expected to be made by the WTO at 3pm Nigerian time.
Details later…
Lekki Shooting: ‘Sanwo-Olu Has Been Thrown Under The Bus By Military’ – Fani-Kayode
Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has reacted to the Nigerian Army’s statement that the Lagos State Government invited the army to enforce a curfew on Tuesday the 20th of October in the State.
Recall that on Tuesday, the 81 Divison of the Nigerian army stated that it was invited to enforce the curfew in Lagos by the state government, although it denied shooting at #EndSARS protesters in Lekki, Lagos.
This came a day after Governor of Lagos, Babajide Sanwo-Olu stated that the army shot at protesters in Lagos.
Reacting to the statement from the army, the former minister wrote:
“The @HQNigerianArmy claim it was the LASG that asked for soldiers to be deployed at Lekki. The implications of this for
@jidesanwoolu are grave. He has been thrown under the bus by the military.”
#EndsSARS #endpolicebrutalityinNigeria
— Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) October 27, 2020
Social Media Will Destroy Us If We Don’t Regulate It: Lai Mohammed
Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed has expressed that there is a need to regulate social media usage in the country to avoid being led to destruction.
He made this known when he appeared before the House Committee on information, national orientation, ethics, and values to defend the 2021 budget proposed by his ministry, on Tuesday.
The Minister pointed out that it is highly important to regulate social media.
The minister said although the government is not seeking to shut down social media “because the social media has come to stay,” there is a need to check its excesses due to the rise in fake news and misinformation.
“The biggest challenge facing Nigeria today is fake news and misinformation,” he said.
“Based on that, we dedicated an entire national council on information’s meeting to that issue, after which we launched a national campaign against fake news in July 2018.
“We said, then, that the next war will be fought without a shot being fired, but with the use of fake news.
“We didn’t stop there. We went on a tour of all media houses to solicit their support in the fight against fake news. We launched the campaign to regulate social media, which was bitterly contested by the stakeholders. We kept saying that if we don’t regulate social media, it will destroy us. Social media and fake news will not destroy Nigeria.
“The recent #EndSARS war was fought on social media. They mobilised using the social media. The war today revolves around two things; smartphone and data. And these young men don’t even watch television or listen to radio or read newspapers.
“You will be shocked that when you start arguing with your children, they will be quoting social media. So, we need a social media policy in Nigeria and we need to empower the various agencies and we need technology to be able to regulate social media.”
