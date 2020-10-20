Trending
Fayemi Names Members Of Judicial Panel On Human Rights Violations By Police
Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate cases of human rights violations against police officers.
The Governor named retired Justice Cornelius Akintayo and retired Police Commissioner, Mr. Dipo Ayeni, as members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.
This decision was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode.
Other members of the panel are: Mrs. Yetunde Kolawole, State Counsel- Representing the Honourable Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice,
Mrs. Kikelomo Owolabi, Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere-Ekiti Branch, and Mr. Rotimi Ojomoyela, Chair, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ekiti State Branch.
Others include: Mr. Jamiu Abiodun Adigun, Representative, National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Adeyinka Opaleke, Representative, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Ms. Caroline Fakinlede, Ekiti State Youths Representative, Mr. Abiola Johnson-Ogunleye- Ekiti State Students Representative and Mr. Akin Rotimi, Researcher, Police Reforms.
#EndSARS: ‘Protesters Are Not Here To Cause Chaos’ – Shehu Sani
Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that the #EndSARS protesters demanding widespread police reform and good governance across the country are not chaos makers.
This is coming at a time when there have been reports of the government planning to deploy troops of the Nigerian military to control the situation which has heightened the tension in the country.
Reacting to the reports, the former lawmaker from Kaduna stated that the protesters are not mischief-makers as being reported in some quarters but rather people who want the chaos in the country to end.
The protesters are not here to cause chaos but to end it.#EndSARS
— Senator Shehu Sani (@ShehuSani) October 19, 2020
BREAKING: Abuja #EndSARS Protesters Block Kuje, Airport Road
#EndSARS protesters have blocked the Kuje road leading to the Shehu Musa Yar’Adua expressway.
The protesters also blocked the Airport road, preventing motorists from the right of way.
Although it has been reported that Soldiers have blocked the initial venue of the planned #EndSARS protest in Abuja.
The military officers were stationed at the popular Aya roundabout early Monday morning, with a roadblock and barricade.
Also, police officers are stationed in front of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) headquarters with Armoured Personnel Carrier and water cannons.
The protesters gathered at the Kuje road and the Airport road to press home their demands.
BREAKING: #EndSARS Protesters Shut Alausa Secretariat
The demand for widespread police reforms by #EndSARS protesters enters its 12th day and it doesn’t seem as if the protesting youths are backing out soon.
On Monday morning, the protesters stormed the Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa and prevented workers from gaining access to the premises.
They blocked all the entrance to the Secretariat and motorists and pedestrians were turned back from coming out and going into the premises.
The Governor’s road had remained one of the major venues where the protesters gather every day with some even sleeping overnight to continue the protest the next day.
