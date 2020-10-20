Fayemi Names Members Of Judicial Panel On Human Rights Violations By Police

Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has constituted a judicial panel of inquiry to investigate cases of human rights violations against police officers.

The Governor named retired Justice Cornelius Akintayo and retired Police Commissioner, Mr. Dipo Ayeni, as members of the Judicial Panel of Inquiry.

This decision was contained in a statement signed by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Yinka Oyebode.

Other members of the panel are: Mrs. Yetunde Kolawole, State Counsel- Representing the Honourable Attorney-General & Commissioner for Justice,

Mrs. Kikelomo Owolabi, Chairperson, Nigerian Bar Association, Ikere-Ekiti Branch, and Mr. Rotimi Ojomoyela, Chair, Nigerian Union of Journalists, Ekiti State Branch.

Others include: Mr. Jamiu Abiodun Adigun, Representative, National Human Rights Commission, Mr. Adeyinka Opaleke, Representative, Legal Aid Council of Nigeria, Ms. Caroline Fakinlede, Ekiti State Youths Representative, Mr. Abiola Johnson-Ogunleye- Ekiti State Students Representative and Mr. Akin Rotimi, Researcher, Police Reforms.