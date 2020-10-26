Fashola Discovers Hidden Camera At Lekki Toll Gate

The Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Raji Fashola has discovered a hidden camera left on site at the scene of the Lekki Toll Gate shootings during the #EndSARS protests in Lagos State.

Fashola discovered the camera on Sunday during an on-spot assessment carried out by him and some other Ministers and Governors from the South-Western States.

Fashola stated that the camera must have been planted by “some subversive elements.”

The minister reportedly picked up the device with a handkerchief and handed it over to Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of Lagos.

“I think this will help with the ongoing investigations into the shootings at the Lekki Toll Gate. It requires forensic analysis and could be used in the investigations to unravel the mystery surrounding the shootings at the Toll Gate, I believe,” he was quoted to have said.