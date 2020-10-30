News Feed
Fans ‘kabash’, pray for Erica as she complains of Malaria, Typhoid
Erica Nlewedim, former Big Brother Naija season 5 housemate has revealed that she is down with malaria and typhoid.
The reality star revealed this in a tweet she sent out on Friday on Twitter.
Fans of Erica, have however taken to social media to pray as well as send heartfelt messages
The beautiful reality TV star disclosed via Twitter that she’s down with malaria and typhoid.
Fans then trooped to the comment section to wish her a quick recovery.
Esther wrote;
May the healing hands of Jesus heal you of every illness
Oyiza wrote;
OMG. Get well soon honey. I will be praying for you my love. My regards to Kidd. I trust he’s taking good care of his Baby G. Don’t stress yourself okay. I love you
Lilian wrote;
Malaria and typhoid please walk out in Jesus name , we have no time for you don’t destroy our stars mood please spare us , get well soon dear , we are praying for you
#EndSARS: People take time out to curse me in their prayers– Aisha Yesufu Reveals
Nigerian activist, Aisha Yesufu, has revealed that Muslims now take out time to curse her in their prayers.
Information Nigeria recalls that Yesufu lead #EndSARS campaign against police brutality and reforms.
The female activist disclosed this on her Twitter handle.
She wrote;
”Heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers I have asked they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making same demands during GEJ! We are all already cursed in Nigeria”
Heard I am being cursed in mosques! People finish praying and take time out to curse me in their prayers
I have asked they should please let me know how many of these curses they rained on me when I was making same demands during GEJ!
We are all already cursed in Nigeria
— Aisha Yesufu (@AishaYesufu) October 30, 2020
Hoodlums loot Ndoma-Egba house in Calabar, cart away his late father’s robes
Hoodlums who destroyed and looted the residence of former leader of the Nigerian Senate, Victor Ndoma-Egba in Calabar reportedly carted away the Judge’s robes of the politicians’ father.
Reacting to the incidence, Ndoma-Egba appeared to the hoodlums to return the robes of his late father who was a judge.
Ben Ayade, governor of the state, had imposed a 24-hour curfew as part of measures to contain the situation but the mob broke loose.
In a statement, Ndoma-Egba narrated how he got intelligence on the attack but despite informing security agencies, “nothing was done to stop the attack”.
“At about 2 am (local time, as I was abroad) on Saturday 24th. October 2020 I received a text informing me that there were plans by arranged hoodlums to attack my residence in Calabar, that of Senator Gershom Bassey and a hotel owned by Senator John Owan Enor,” he said.
“I promptly forwarded the texts to Senators Bassey and Owan Enoh. I also called the security agencies in Calabar to apprise them of the information. Calabar from my information was already tense from the previous day’s break-in into warehouses storing COVID 19 palliatives and the subsequent breaching of shops and other businesses. The impending attack on Senators Bassey, Owan Enoh and I was already public knowledge as later that morning I got many calls to that effect.
“Thereafter I kept calling the security agencies by the hour when in spite of their assurances that they will secure my house there was no evidence of any security personnel in my vicinity. I understand, the times were indeed confounding for everybody.
“At about 2 pm the intruders broke into my house and looted it to the ground leaving only the bare floor. All the toilets, baths, pumps and indeed every imaginable fitting were removed as were items of furniture, clothing, a huge collection of mainly rare, out of print books, documents and historic photographs. They also removed all the windows, railings, family pictures and burglary proofs. Even my private chapel was not spared.
“They set the cars ablaze and parts of the building after more than four hours of interrupted operations in my house. It was methodical. Among the intruders were obviously electricians, plumbers, carpenters, motor mechanics, panel beaters and other tradesmen. Mercifully, no life was lost. I started building the house in 1991 and moved in in January, 2009.
“While not prejudging, and without prejudice to the work of the security agencies, I have forgiven the intruders, and pray fervently for them to find meaning, inner peace, and fulfilment in their lives. I only plead that they return my late father’s judges robes which they certainly would not be needed for anything and is surely incriminating.
“The destruction of my house was clearly premeditated, wanton and unjustifiable but I understand the anger in the land especially amongst our youths. However, if looting and burning my home will better their lives and bring positive change to our land, then it is a sacrifice my family and I gladly make.”
Ndoma-Egba said there is an urgent need to educate, motivate and engage the youth if they must be a blessing to the country.
Fan asks Kaisha to meet Erica for lessons on how to become a bad girl
Nigerian entrepreneur Kaisha Umaru who shot to fame after she appeared on Big Brother Nigeria 2020 has replied a fan who advised her to meet Erica for lessons on how to become a bad girl.
Kaisha Umaru, the 25-year-old entrepreneur from Sokoto State had taken to Twitter to ask her fans how she can become a bad girl. The ex housemate stated that she needs lessons, and her fans suggested different ways for her.
However, a particular fan advised her to meet her fellow reality TV star, Erica Nlewedim who was disqualified from the last season of the Big Brother reality show.
“Ask Erica she’ll give you lessons on how to be a good and bad girl”, Kheeks wrote.
Check out Kaisha’s reaction below;
